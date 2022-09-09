King Charles III expected to be more hawkish on climate issues than Elizabeth II

1/4

Britain's Prince Charles speaks at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, on November 1, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. File Photo by Kiara Worth/COP26/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The world has been wondering since the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday what kind of a monarch King Charles III will be. One thing seems certain: He will be hawkish on climate change and other environmental issues. The new king -- who has a decades-long track record of environmental advocacy for a sustainable future -- will now be able to use the power of the throne to elevate and advance strong climate action. Advertisement

Unlike his mother the queen, Charles has been very outspoken and active on a spate of environmental issues and has campaigned publicly for strong environmental actions. For example, he spoke at the COP26 United Nations climate change conference last November and said the world should be on a warlike footing to fight climate change.

"Charles has demonstrated a very long-lasting and extremely deep knowledge of the impact of human activities on the environment," Bob Ward, policy director at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change, said according to E&E News.

"In many ways, he has been ahead of politicians in his appreciation and concern for the issue."

Charles also said at COP26 that humanity has run down the clock on climate change and now it needs a military-style campaign to mobilize the private sector in addition to government and international efforts.

"Global warming, climate change and the devastating loss of biodiversity are the greatest threats humanity has ever faced," Charles cautioned in a video posted to the royal web site two years ago.

Charles also launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative in 2020 -- which has a mission to "build a coordinated global effort to enable the private sector to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future."

"We've forgotten sometimes, I think, that we are part of nature," he said in a video call to action for the initiative.

"So what we do to the world around us we are doing totally to ourselves. We can't go on, I think, equivocating on this."

The then-heir to the British throne added that there needs to be a real "integrated global effort" to stop environmentally damaging human practices, and that we must never forget that the natural world is what allows humanity to continue.

"For our own survival we desperately need the rest of the Natural World, with which we are intimately inter-connected," Charles states on his royal website. "But which we have been taught to exploit and dominate as something separate from ourselves."

King Charles III has declared a national period of mourning in Britain to remember the queen, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday. The period will last for seven days after the queen's state funeral, which has not been set. Charles will officially ascend to the throne during a ceremonial event on Saturday.

