Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 9, 2022 / 11:56 AM

United Nations appoints new human rights commissioner

By Simon Druker
The United Nations has appointed current undersecretary-general for policy Volker Türk as the next U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, the agency confirmed on Thursday. Photo by United Nations News
The United Nations has appointed current undersecretary-general for policy Volker Türk as the next U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, the agency confirmed on Thursday. Photo by United Nations News

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The United Nations has appointed current undersecretary-general for policy Volker Türk as the next U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

Türk, an Austrian, fills the role vacated by Chile's Michelle Bachelet, whose term ended Aug. 31. Bachelet was first appointed to the position in 2018.

The U.N. General Assembly later confirmed his appointment.

RELATED Reports from Ukraine recall Russia's dark history of forcible relocations

Türk currently works in Guterres' office coordinating global policy. He served as Assistant Secretary-General for Strategic Coordination in the UN chief's Executive Office from 2019 until 2021.

"Mr. Türk has devoted his long and distinguished career to advancing universal human rights, notably the international protection of some of the world's most vulnerable people -- refugees and stateless persons," Guterres said in a statement.

Türk has served in various roles with the UNHCR around the world, with stops in Malaysia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in Kuwait. 

Advertisement

He holds a doctorate in international law from the University of Vienna and a Master of Laws degree from the University of Linz, Austria. 

One of his first tasks will be dealing with a damning report released by his office as Bachelet was leaving. The report accuses China of committing abuses against its Muslim minority Uyghur citizens in Xinjiang province that "may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity."

RELATED In rush to curtail abortion, states adopt stew of definitions for life

The long-awaited, and damning, 45-page report was published on Sept. 1, just minutes before Bachelet's term expired.

China has denied the allegations and argued the internment camps aim to stamp out extremism and terrorism while fostering development and job creation. It repeatedly accuses those who raise the allegations of attempting to interfere with its internal affairs.

Read More

Google, Amazon employees protest $1.2 billion deal with Israel

Latest Headlines

King Charles III expected to be more hawkish on climate issues than Elizabeth II
World News // 3 minutes ago
King Charles III expected to be more hawkish on climate issues than Elizabeth II
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The world has been wondering since the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II what kind of a monarch King Charles III will be. One thing seems certain: He will be hawkish on climate change and other environmental issues.
Report: Ukrainian rebuilding, recovery would cost $349B
World News // 41 minutes ago
Report: Ukrainian rebuilding, recovery would cost $349B
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The European Union, World Bank and the Ukrainian government said in a report on Friday it would cost $349 billion for a complete recovery and reconstruction of the country if the Russian invasion ended today.
Pakistan floods: U.N. chief Antonio Guterres asks countries for billions in aid
World News // 2 hours ago
Pakistan floods: U.N. chief Antonio Guterres asks countries for billions in aid
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said the international community owes it to Pakistan to contribute billions of dollars to help the Middle Eastern nation recover from this summer's deadly flooding.
King Charles III to give 1st address after queen's death; official proclamation set for Saturday
World News // 4 hours ago
King Charles III to give 1st address after queen's death; official proclamation set for Saturday
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III will make his first national address on Friday and perform other key duties on his first full day on the British throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Zelensky says Ukrainian forces have taken back hundreds of square miles from Russia
World News // 2 hours ago
Zelensky says Ukrainian forces have taken back hundreds of square miles from Russia
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that his forces have reclaimed almost 400 square miles of territory from Russia over the past week, including a counteroffensive that won back a settlement in Kharkiv.
North Korea passes law declaring itself a 'nuclear state,' says it will never give up nukes
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea passes law declaring itself a 'nuclear state,' says it will never give up nukes
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- North Korea passed a law Friday that officially declares the country a nuclear weapons state, a move that was closely followed by a defiant victory speech from ruler Kim Jong Un in which he seemed to reject diplomacy.
Kay weakens to tropical storm in eastern Pacific off coast of Baja California
World News // 4 days ago
Kay weakens to tropical storm in eastern Pacific off coast of Baja California
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Hurricane Kay in the eastern Pacific Ocean has weakened to a tropical storm, but is still expected to bring stormy conditions to the western coast of Baja California and parts of Southern California on Friday.
British central bank says bills with Queen Elizabeth II's image still 'legal tender'
World News // 12 hours ago
British central bank says bills with Queen Elizabeth II's image still 'legal tender'
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Bank of England on Thursday said that bank notes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth II are still "legal tender" following her death.
'Saddest day': British, world leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
World News // 20 hours ago
'Saddest day': British, world leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II is being remembered by world leaders for her dedication and service to the United Kingdom over a 70-year reign.
King Charles III, 73, ascends as oldest British monarch to take throne
World News // 18 hours ago
King Charles III, 73, ascends as oldest British monarch to take throne
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- King Charles III, Britain's newest monarch, takes the throne at age 73, the oldest such ascension in the history of the royal family.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Saddest day': British, world leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
'Saddest day': British, world leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96
King Charles' coronation could be several months away
King Charles' coronation could be several months away
King Charles III, 73, ascends as oldest British monarch to take throne
King Charles III, 73, ascends as oldest British monarch to take throne
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement