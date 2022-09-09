Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 9, 2022 / 1:18 PM

Amazon buys Belgian warehouse technology producer

By Simon Druker
1/2
Amazon is acquiring Belgian warehouse technology producer Cloostermans, the e-commerce giant confirmed Friday. Photo courtesy of Amazon Robotics
Amazon is acquiring Belgian warehouse technology producer Cloostermans, the e-commerce giant confirmed Friday. Photo courtesy of Amazon Robotics

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Amazon is acquiring Belgian warehouse technology producer Cloostermans, the e-commerce giant confirmed Friday.

Cloostermans will become part of Amazon Robotics, the company's division focused on automating parts of its warehouse operations, Amazon said in a statement. It did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

Advertisement

Cloostermans was founded in 1884 and has been a privately owned company for six generations. It builds customized robotics for use in warehouses.

"Machines are engineered to order. All project aspects can be provided in house: mechanical and electrical engineering, manufacturing, assembly and integration and testing," the company says on its website.

Amazon Robotics was founded in 2012 when the parent company acquired and integrated Massachusetts-based robotics producer Kiva Systems. The deal cost $775 million.

The company expects the Cloostermans acquisition will make its operations safer, simpler and more productive.

Amazon opened its European Operations Innovation Lab in May 2021 to develop "advanced technologies that support safer ways of working."

Cloostermans' some 200 employees will join the company's growing presence in Europe.

"Amazon's investments in robotics and technology are supporting how we build a better and safer workplace for our employees and deliver for our customers," Ian Simpson, vice president of Global Robotics at Amazon, said in a statement.

Advertisement

"As we continue to broaden and accelerate the robotics and technology we design, engineer and deploy across our operations, we look forward to welcoming Cloostermans to Amazon and are excited to see what we can build together."

Read More

Google, Amazon employees protest $1.2 billion deal with Israel Amazon CEO says N.Y. union vote had 'very disturbing irregularities' Amazon to acquire Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7B

Latest Headlines

King Charles III gives 1st address after queen's death: 'We owe her the most heartfelt debt'
World News // 6 hours ago
King Charles III gives 1st address after queen's death: 'We owe her the most heartfelt debt'
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- King Charles III made his first national address on Friday since becoming Britain's monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in which he promised positive change and paid tribute to his mother.
China, India begin military disengagement along Sino-India border in Himalayas
World News // 41 minutes ago
China, India begin military disengagement along Sino-India border in Himalayas
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- China and India said on Friday they have started to disengage along the Sino-India border in the western Himalayas, where both sides have been locked in a standoff for the past two years.
Suspect arrested in 1996 Manchester IRA bombing
World News // 1 hour ago
Suspect arrested in 1996 Manchester IRA bombing
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Police have arrested man in connection with a 1996 bombing in Manchester City Centre, authorities confirmed on Friday.
Family, U.N. urge Russia to release pregnant medic from Ukraine prison
World News // 1 hour ago
Family, U.N. urge Russia to release pregnant medic from Ukraine prison
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Friends and relatives say that a pregnant Ukrainian military medic has been imprisoned in Russian-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine, and they hope to get her out before the baby arrives later this month.
King Charles III brings long history of environmental activism to throne
World News // 1 hour ago
King Charles III brings long history of environmental activism to throne
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- As Britain's new monarch, King Charles III gains a powerful new platform to advance his long record of environmental advocacy and spur action to fight the effects of climate change.
United Nations appoints new human rights commissioner
World News // 1 hour ago
United Nations appoints new human rights commissioner
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The United Nations has appointed current undersecretary-general for policy Volker Türk as the next U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.
Report: Ukrainian rebuilding, recovery would cost $349B
World News // 2 hours ago
Report: Ukrainian rebuilding, recovery would cost $349B
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The European Union, World Bank and the Ukrainian government said in a report on Friday it would cost $349 billion for a complete recovery and reconstruction of the country if the Russian invasion ended today.
Pakistan floods: U.N. chief Antonio Guterres asks countries for billions in aid
World News // 3 hours ago
Pakistan floods: U.N. chief Antonio Guterres asks countries for billions in aid
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said the international community owes it to Pakistan to contribute billions of dollars to help the Middle Eastern nation recover from this summer's deadly flooding.
Zelensky says Ukrainian forces have taken back hundreds of square miles from Russia
World News // 4 hours ago
Zelensky says Ukrainian forces have taken back hundreds of square miles from Russia
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that his forces have reclaimed almost 400 square miles of territory from Russia over the past week, including a counteroffensive that won back a settlement in Kharkiv.
North Korea passes law declaring itself a 'nuclear state,' says it will never give up nukes
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea passes law declaring itself a 'nuclear state,' says it will never give up nukes
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- North Korea passed a law Friday that officially declares the country a nuclear weapons state, a move that was closely followed by a defiant victory speech from ruler Kim Jong Un in which he seemed to reject diplomacy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Saddest day': British, world leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
'Saddest day': British, world leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96
King Charles' coronation could be several months away
King Charles' coronation could be several months away
King Charles III, 73, ascends as oldest British monarch to take throne
King Charles III, 73, ascends as oldest British monarch to take throne
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement