Sept. 9, 2022 / 11:14 AM

Report: Ukrainian rebuilding, recovery would cost $349B

By Clyde Hughes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) arrive for a joint press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 8. The European Union and the World Bank said it would cost $349 billion to rebuild Ukraine. File Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/EPA-EFE
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The European Union, World Bank and the Ukrainian government said in a report on Friday it would cost $349 billion for a complete recovery and reconstruction of the country if the Russian invasion ended today.

The three said in a joint statement that the total will only grow as the war grinds on with Russia taking swaths of Ukrainian land in the east and south, only to now see a counter-offensive make gains in pushing Moscow back.

The Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment of Ukraine took a comprehensive evaluation of the war's impact on over 20 sectors, laying out the financial need for a resilient, inclusive and sustainable recovery.

The report said that from the start of the war on Feb. 24 through June 1, physical damage to Ukraine totaled $97 billion, including housing, transportation, commerce and industry sectors. The destruction was concentrated in the Chernihivska, Donetska, Luhanska, Kharkivska, Kyivska and Zaporizka oblasts.

RELATED Zelensky says Ukrainian forces have taken back hundreds of square miles from Russia

"Ukraine is fighting for democracy and our common values," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a statement. "The E.U. cannot match the sacrifice Ukraine is enduring but we are mobilizing all our instruments to address the most immediate needs, including housing for internally displaced populations and to repair critical infrastructure."

Von der Leyen called the Russian invasion a "brutal and illegal war of aggression" and said the European Union will take "every step" to make sure it rebuilds and remains a democratic and independent state.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to exacta terrible toll, from significant civilian casualties and the displacement of millions of people to the widespread destruction of homes, businesses, social institutions, and economic activity," Anna Bjerde, the World Bank regional vice-president for Europe and Central Asia, said in a statement.

"The government of Ukraine now faces the difficult task of balancing recovery with the country's immediate needs, including core public services such as health, education and social protection, which are critical to preventing further deterioration in living conditions and poverty in Ukraine."

RELATED British PM Liz Truss caps energy costs with $115 billion emergency plan

Reports from Ukraine recall Russia's dark history of forcible relocations

