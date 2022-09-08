Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 8, 2022 / 10:07 AM

Death toll grows to 33 in fire at karaoke bar in Vietnam

By A.L. Lee
Firefighters work the scene of a fire at a karaoke bar in Vietnam's Binh Duong Province, where at least 33 people were killed Tuesday. Vietnam News Agency/EPA-EFE
Firefighters work the scene of a fire at a karaoke bar in Vietnam's Binh Duong Province, where at least 33 people were killed Tuesday. Vietnam News Agency/EPA-EFE

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A fire at a three-story karaoke bar in south Vietnam earlier this week killed at least 33 people, authorities said Thursday, raising the death toll after Tuesday night's tragedy in Minh Duong Province.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered fire inspections across the country at karaoke bars, pubs, nightclubs and dancehalls following several fatal blazes at such establishments, one which killed three firefighters in Hanoi in early August.

Advertisement

Any clubs found without adequate fire safety measures in place will be shuttered.

Authorities said Tuesday night's fire at AnPhu Karaoke near Ho Chi Minh City was sparked by an electrical short circuit on the second floor.

RELATED Karaoke bar blaze kills 18 in China

Built in 2016, the bar had passed several recent fire safety inspections, including at least one earlier this year.

However, it was unclear from reports whether the building had any type of fire sprinkler system in place.

At the outset, the bar's staff scrambled to douse the flames, but they became quickly overwhelmed.

RELATED Arson suspect arrested in China karaoke bar fire

A wooden interior and soundproofing foam on the walls caused the blaze to grow out of control.

Nearby residents said they heard several loud explosions before flames quickly engulfed both upper floors, trapping dozens inside as the building filled with smoke.

Advertisement

Some of the doors inside were locked, preventing escape and hampering rescue efforts. Some of the victims were also too inebriated to escape, authorities said, leading to one of the deadliest blazes ever in the country's history.

RELATED 17 dead, dozens injured in Indonesian karaoke bar fire

At least 40 people survived but were injured in the blaze.

Some made it out by leaping 25 feet to the ground from a balcony.

Fire officials extinguished the blaze hours later and recovery teams began the grim task of collecting the dead, several of whom spent their final moments together huddled in a restroom.

RELATED 8 killed in S. Korea karaoke bar fire

So far, the remains of 17 men and 16 women have been recovered, but only 19 of them have been positively identified, provincial police chief Col. Trinh Ngoc Queen told The New York Times.

Tuesday's incident forced officials to reckon with a growing safety issue as fires at karaoke bars have become more frequent throughout the country.

The most recent blaze killed three firefighters on Aug. 1 at a five-story karaoke bar in Cau Giay District in Hanoi. Others include a fire at a karaoke bar in Hanoi in 2014 that left five people dead, and another in 2016 that killed 13.

Fire inspections in the country are not currently governed by any regulatory authority.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

European Central Bank raises interest rates by three-quarters of a point
World News // 23 minutes ago
European Central Bank raises interest rates by three-quarters of a point
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank on Thursday raised its three key interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in an effort to balance inflation concerns and fears of rising energy costs.
Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision in Scotland due to 'concern for her health'
World News // 1 hour ago
Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision in Scotland due to 'concern for her health'
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Britain's royal family said that Queen Elizabeth II was under medical supervision at her Balmoral castle in Scotland on Thursday because her doctors were concerned about her health.
British PM Liz Truss caps energy costs with $115 billion emergency plan
World News // 1 hour ago
British PM Liz Truss caps energy costs with $115 billion emergency plan
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- In her first major move as Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss announced a plan Thursday that aims to help Britons pay more expensive utility bills due to a worsening energy crisis in the country.
Blinken makes surprise visit to Kyiv, pledges $2 billion in new U.S. aid
World News // 2 hours ago
Blinken makes surprise visit to Kyiv, pledges $2 billion in new U.S. aid
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unscheduled visit to Kyiv on Thursday, where he pledged $2 billion in new military aid for Ukraine and other European nations that are threatened by Russia's ongoing war.
Hurricane Kay to lash Baja California before weakening over coming days
World News // 3 days ago
Hurricane Kay to lash Baja California before weakening over coming days
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Hurricane Kay in the eastern Pacific Ocean will bring stormy conditions to the western coast of Baja California on Thursday, but it is projected to weaken to a depression in the coming days.
Seoul proposes talks with Pyongyang on separated families
World News // 6 hours ago
Seoul proposes talks with Pyongyang on separated families
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Ahead of South Korea's Chuseok fall harvest holiday when millions travel to their hometowns to celebrate with loved ones, Seoul on Thursday preposed talks with Pyongyang to solve the issue of families separated by their
Canadian stabbing spree suspect dies in police custody following arrest
World News // 19 hours ago
Canadian stabbing spree suspect dies in police custody following arrest
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The lone living suspect accused of killing 10 people during a stabbing spree in Western Canada over the weekend died Wednesday after being taken into police custody, authorities said.
Regal cinemas owner Cineworld files for bankruptcy
World News // 16 hours ago
Regal cinemas owner Cineworld files for bankruptcy
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Cineworld Group, the world's second-largest movie theater chain and operator of Regal cinemas, has filed for bankruptcy, blaming lower admissions and delayed film schedules on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clean Air Day: U.N. warns 'the air that keeps us alive is making us sick'
World News // 20 hours ago
Clean Air Day: U.N. warns 'the air that keeps us alive is making us sick'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- United Nations scientists warn "the air that keeps us alive is making us sick," as the world body marked the third "International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies" on Wednesday.
Defiant Putin defends fighting in Ukraine, says Russia 'hasn't lost anything' in war
World News // 1 day ago
Defiant Putin defends fighting in Ukraine, says Russia 'hasn't lost anything' in war
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A defiant Russian President Vladimir Putin defended his war in Ukraine on Wednesday and ridiculed the West for "aggressive" punitive sanctions intended to isolate Moscow.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

F-35 deliveries suspended after materials from China discovered
F-35 deliveries suspended after materials from China discovered
Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision in Scotland due to 'concern for her health'
Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision in Scotland due to 'concern for her health'
Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman
Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman
Defiant Putin defends fighting in Ukraine, says Russia 'hasn't lost anything' in war
Defiant Putin defends fighting in Ukraine, says Russia 'hasn't lost anything' in war
Maryland police solve case of slain officer after 51 years
Maryland police solve case of slain officer after 51 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement