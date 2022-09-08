Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins

People lay floral tributes Thursday outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth II died. Photo by Paul Reid/EPA-EFE

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Operation Unicorn is now in full effect as Britain prepares for at least 10 days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland on Thursday. The plan, which had been devised should the queen die in Scotland -- as she did -- will run parallel to Operation London Bridge, will include lowering of the flags, national memorializing and a transition to a new monarch. Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth will be taken from Balmoral Castle to Edinburg where she will rest in state at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. From there, her coffin will go onto St. Giles' Cathedral on Edinburgh's Royal Mile.

She spent most of her summers in Scotland. Balmoral is a private residence of the queen rather than a royal residence.

After the ceremony in Scotland, the queen's coffin will be transported to London for Operation London Bridge.

Once in London, she will lie in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace for four days. Then, her body will be moved to Westminster Hall until the funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey. Members of the public are expected to come and pay their respects.

On the morning of her funeral, the nation will have a silent moment of reflection. Her coffin will then have one final procession down the mall, which runs between Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square.

Finally, the coffin will be driven to Windsor Castle and buried alongside her predecessors and her husband Prince Philip, at St. George's Chapel.

Elizabeth's son, Prince Charles will now become King Charles III, although a formal coronation is still likely months away.

Queen Elizabeth II greets Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 6, 2022. The queen asked Truss to form a new administration. Truss accepted and was appointed prime minister and first lord of the treasury. Photo courtesy of The Royal Family/Twitter