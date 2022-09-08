Trending
Sept. 8, 2022 / 3:46 AM

Seoul proposes talks with Pyongyang on separated families

By Darryl Coote
North Korean Ko Jeong-hui (L), 77, and Lee Gyeong-sun (R), 53, react after seeing off their South Korean family member Lee Geum-yeon (not pictured), 87, at the Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, on Aug. 22, 2018. On Thursday, South Korea's Unification Ministry proposed talks with North Korea concerning families separated by the Korea War. File Photo by O Jongchan/EPA-EFE
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Ahead of the Chuseok fall harvest holiday when millions of Koreans travel to their hometowns to celebrate with loved ones, Seoul on Thursday preposed talks with Pyongyang to solve the issue of families separated by their shared border.

Unification Minister Kwon Young-se formally proposed talks to North Korea in a press briefing, saying South Korea hopes that both sides will meet in person as soon as possible to discuss humanitarian matters, including the issue of families separated by the 1950-53 Korea War.

"We need to use all possible means immediately to come up with quick and fundamental measures," he said. "The Government is ready to make every effort to alleviate the pain of division any time, anywhere, in any way possible."

According to statistics from the ministry, in August there were 43,746 Koreans separated from their families by the shared border that divides the Korean Peninsula.

RELATED U.S., Japan, South Korea reaffirm commitment to deter North Korea

The vast majority of them are in their 70s, 80s and 90s with fewer than 1,000 people under the age of 60.

The number also represents a drop of about 400 people who died in the interim month.

"There is not much time left," Kwon said. "The South and North should confront the painful parts of the reality. We must solve the matter before the term 'separated families' disappears."

RELATED Koreans side with BTS getting military exemption

Since the first inter-Korea summit in 2000, the two Koreas have spastically held reunions for families separated by the war, with the last meeting being in 2018 at Mount Kumgang resort in North Korea.

Kwon said holding a "one-off reunion" involving a small number of people will not be satisfactory, though he did not elaborate on what Seoul has in mind.

"We will approach this dialogue with an open mind, and make sure to take into account the preferences of the North, including the date, venue, agenda and format of the talks in a positive manner," he said, adding that South Korea "strongly urges the North to respond to our request at the earliest possible date."

RELATED South Korea ordered to pay $217 million to Lone Star

The proposal was announced ahead of Chuseok, an important holiday in both North and South Korea, where families congregate to honor their ancestors and celebrate the harvest season. The Korea Times reports that more than 30 million people are expected to travel during the four-day holiday that begins this year on Friday.

