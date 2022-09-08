World had eye on King Charles III for numerous reasons

1/2

Now officially King Charles III, Britain’s newest Monarch takes the throne at the age of 73, the oldest such ascension in the history of the Royal Family. File Pool Photo by Abir Sultan/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Now officially King Charles III, Britain's newest Monarch takes the throne at the age of 73, the oldest such ascension in the history of the Royal Family. Born as Charles Philip Arthur George on Nov. 14, 1948, Queen Elizabeth II's had been the longest-serving heir apparent in British history. Advertisement

Charles was educated at the Gordonstoun School in Scotland, the same prestigious academy as his father, Prince Phillip, with whom he had a somewhat tumultuous relationship.

He later graduated from the University of Cambridge's Trinity College before attending the Royal Air Force College and Royal Naval College.

Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in London, on July 29, 1981. International attention on the royal couple would only grow from that point on.

The couple had two sons, Prince William in 1982 and Harry in 1984.

Charles and Diana divorced 1996 after their stormy, public relationship played out in the public eye.

Diana died in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. Her death prompted a slew of investigations, lawsuits and even conspiracy theories.

Charles would go on to marry his long-time companion Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. Parker Bowles has assumed the title of queen consort with Charles now on the throne.

After a rift developed between his sons following Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle, Charles continued supporting the couple financially even after the two withdrew from the royal family.

Charles had taken on increased responsibilities on behalf of his ailing mother over the years. In May, he opened Parliament for the first time.

Although he became King Charles III immediately upon the death of his mother, some official ceremonies marking the succession are not planned immediately and could take several months.