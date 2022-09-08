Breaking News
Britain's royal family says 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision in Scotland
Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 8, 2022 / 7:50 AM

Blinken makes surprise visit to Kyiv, pledges $2 billion in new U.S. aid

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Residents are seen walking near a destroyed administrative building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday following a Russian rocket attack. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE
Residents are seen walking near a destroyed administrative building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday following a Russian rocket attack. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unscheduled visit to Kyiv on Thursday, where he pledged $2 billion in new military aid for Ukraine and other European nations that are threatened by Russia's ongoing military campaign.

Blinken met with senior Ukrainian officials during his visit in the capital city. During the meetings, he communicated the new aid authorized by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

It was Blinken's second visit to Kyiv since the Russian war began in February. He and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made a trip there in April to show support for the Ukrainian people.

"President [Vladimir] Putin and the Kremlin will not commit these systematic abuses with impunity," Blinken said in a tweet on Wednesday before his unannounced visit to Ukraine. "We are holding the perpetrators of these atrocities to account. The U.S. and our partners will not be silent. Ukraine and its citizens deserve justice."

Advertisement

Meanwhile Thursday, Ukrainian forces said they have regained as much as 400 square miles of territory in the Kharkiv region that was previously occupied by Russian troops. The gains were made as part of a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has so far made other territorial achievements in parts of northeastern and southeastern Ukraine.

The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said that some of the gains occurred Wednesday as Russia sought to reallocate troops from the Kharkiv region in the north to parts in the south, such as Kherson, to oppose the Ukrainian counteroffensive there.

"Ukraine's ongoing operations in Kherson Oblast have forced Russian forces to shift their focus to the south, enabling Ukrainian forces to launch localized but highly effective counterattacks in the Izyum area," the institute said in a statement.

RELATED Shelling resumes near large nuclear plant in Ukraine after inspectors' first report

"Russian [military observers] voiced concern that this Ukrainian counterattack seeks to cut ground lines of communication to Russian rear areas in Kupyansk and Izyum, which would allow Ukrainian troops to isolate the Russian groupings in these areas and retake large swaths of territory."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) is seen during a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 24, along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI

Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said that at least two people were killed during Russian shelling in an industrial district.

Advertisement

In the eastern city of Sloviansk, an official said that three bodies were recovered from a building that was destroyed by Russian attacks.

RELATED Volodymyr Zelensky virtually rings NYSE bell, pitches investment in Ukraine

Elsewhere, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said some communities near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were hit on Thursday. The shelling continues a sustained effort by Russian forces to launch attacks from near the threatened nuclear plant.

United Nations inspectors have been at the plant for a week to check safety systems and assess damage. They said earlier this week that a safe zone must be created around the plant as a measure to avoid a potential nuclear catastrophe.

Any significant damage to sensitive parts of the plant could result in a serious nuclear accident and potentially a deadly release of radiation.

Regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said roughly a dozen homes and other buildings were damaged from the Russian shelling and rockets in Nikopol, which is near the plant. Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling around the plant and within its perimeter.

Also Thursday, Polish and Ukrainian officials said they are monitoring military drills in Belarus, which has been a key ally of Russia. The Eastern European country, which has aided some aspects of Moscow's war in Ukraine, began military exercises near its border with Poland that are supposed to continue through Sept. 14.

Advertisement

Read More

Defiant Putin defends fighting in Ukraine, says Russia 'hasn't lost anything' in war

Latest Headlines

British PM Liz Truss caps energy costs with $115 billion emergency plan
World News // 15 minutes ago
British PM Liz Truss caps energy costs with $115 billion emergency plan
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- In her first major move as Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss announced a plan Thursday that aims to help Britons pay more expensive utility bills due to a worsening energy crisis in the country.
Hurricane Kay to lash Baja California before weakening over coming days
World News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Kay to lash Baja California before weakening over coming days
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Hurricane Kay in the eastern Pacific Ocean will bring stormy conditions to the western coast of Baja California on Thursday, but it is projected to weaken to a depression in the coming days.
Seoul proposes talks with Pyongyang on separated families
World News // 4 hours ago
Seoul proposes talks with Pyongyang on separated families
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Ahead of South Korea's Chuseok fall harvest holiday when millions travel to their hometowns to celebrate with loved ones, Seoul on Thursday preposed talks with Pyongyang to solve the issue of families separated by their
Canadian stabbing spree suspect dies in police custody following arrest
World News // 17 hours ago
Canadian stabbing spree suspect dies in police custody following arrest
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The lone living suspect accused of killing 10 people during a stabbing spree in Western Canada over the weekend died Wednesday after being taken into police custody, authorities said.
Regal cinemas owner Cineworld files for bankruptcy
World News // 14 hours ago
Regal cinemas owner Cineworld files for bankruptcy
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Cineworld Group, the world's second-largest movie theater chain and operator of Regal cinemas, has filed for bankruptcy, blaming lower admissions and delayed film schedules on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clean Air Day: U.N. warns 'the air that keeps us alive is making us sick'
World News // 19 hours ago
Clean Air Day: U.N. warns 'the air that keeps us alive is making us sick'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- United Nations scientists warn "the air that keeps us alive is making us sick," as the world body marked the third "International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies" on Wednesday.
Defiant Putin defends fighting in Ukraine, says Russia 'hasn't lost anything' in war
World News // 23 hours ago
Defiant Putin defends fighting in Ukraine, says Russia 'hasn't lost anything' in war
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A defiant Russian President Vladimir Putin defended his war in Ukraine on Wednesday and ridiculed the West for "aggressive" punitive sanctions intended to isolate Moscow.
Death toll from southwest China earthquake jumps to 74
World News // 20 hours ago
Death toll from southwest China earthquake jumps to 74
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The death toll from Monday's 6.6-magnitude earthquake in southwest China climbed to 74 people on Wednesday with another 26 people still missing, officials said.
U.S., Japan, South Korea reaffirm commitment to deter North Korea
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S., Japan, South Korea reaffirm commitment to deter North Korea
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea policy Sung Kim on Wednesday reaffirmed the United States' commitment to its alliance with Japan and South Korea to deter and defend against North Korea.
U.S. Ambassador Thomas Nides supports Israeli self-defense against Iran
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. Ambassador Thomas Nides supports Israeli self-defense against Iran
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Niles reiterated his support for Israel in its self-defense against Iran, during a meeting with the Foreign Press Association in Jerusalem on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
F-35 deliveries suspended after materials from China discovered
F-35 deliveries suspended after materials from China discovered
Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman
Bahamas shark attack victim identified as Pennsylvania woman
Defiant Putin defends fighting in Ukraine, says Russia 'hasn't lost anything' in war
Defiant Putin defends fighting in Ukraine, says Russia 'hasn't lost anything' in war
Apple unveils new iPhone 14 with satellite-based emergency SOS
Apple unveils new iPhone 14 with satellite-based emergency SOS
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement