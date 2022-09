Hurricane Kay, upper left, is seen in the eastern Pacific basin early on Thursday. The National Hurricane Center said that Kay did not reach major hurricane status as predicted on Wednesday and is projected to weaken to a depression off the Baja California coast in the coming days. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Hurricane Kay in the eastern Pacific Ocean will bring stormy conditions to the western coast of Baja California on Thursday, but it is projected to weaken to a depression in the coming days. In its 3 a.m. MDT advisory Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said Kay was located about 70 miles southwest of Cabo San Lazaro in Mexico and 250 miles southeast of Punta Eugenia, Mexico. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and was moving northwest at 14 mph. Advertisement

A storm becomes a hurricane when sustained winds reach 74 mph.

The NHC had said that Kay could become a major hurricane -- one at Category 3 or higher -- on Wednesday. A hurricane reaches Category 3 strength when it has maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or greater. But Kay topped out with winds at 105 mph before it began to weaken late Wednesday.

Kay is expected to move north some along the Baja California coast, but it is not projected to reach the U.S. West Coast. The NHC expects the storm to weaken to a tropical storm on Friday and a depression on Sunday.

"On the forecast track, the center of Kay is expected move near or over the west-central coast of the Baja California peninsula later today and tonight, and near the northwest coast of the Baja California peninsula on Friday," the NHC said in its update Thursday.

Kay became a hurricane after slowly gaining wind intensity off the southwest coast of Mexico on Monday. It was one of three hurricanes -- along with Earl and Danielle in the Atlantic -- on Wednesday, but Danielle weakened to a tropical storm. Earl is still a hurricane and could bring severe conditions to Bermuda.

"Weakening is expected during the next couple of days," the NHC added. "However, Kay is expected to remain a large hurricane when it passes near the west-central coast of the Baja California peninsula [Thursday]."