Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 7, 2022 / 9:25 AM

Defiant Putin defends fighting in Ukraine, says Russia 'hasn't lost anything' in the war

By A.L. Lee
Russian President Vladimir Putin observes military exercises at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky krai region, Russia, on Tuesday. Photo by Mikhael Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/EPA-EFE
Russian President Vladimir Putin observes military exercises at the Sergeevsky training ground in Primorsky krai region, Russia, on Tuesday. Photo by Mikhael Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/EPA-EFE

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A defiant Russian President Vladimir Putin defended his bloody war in Ukraine on Wednesday and ridiculed the West for its "aggressive" punitive sanctions that are intended to isolate Moscow on the world stage.

Putin made the remarks at an economic conference in Vladivostok and vowed that Russia will always do whatever is needed to protect its national interests.

Advertisement

The speech came more than six months after Putin launched his war in Ukraine, which drew condemnation and economic sanctions from numerous countries, including Britain, the United States and the usually neutral Switzerland.

"The coronavirus epidemic has been replaced by other global challenges that threaten the entire world," Putin said according to The Moscow Times.

RELATED Russia cuts off Nord Stream gas exports indefinitely

"I'm referring to the West's sanctions fever."

Putin traveled to Russia's Far East region this week to observe military drills that are being conducted by Russian and Chinese troops. The exercises involve more than 50,000 soldiers, 5,000 military vehicles, 140 aircraft and 60 sea vessels, officials said.

Advertisement

Since the fighting began in Ukraine on Feb. 24, the United States has targeted people in Putin's orbit with sanctions to exert pressure and bring an end to the war. Although the sanctions have been crippling, the war continues -- and Putin gave no indication that it would end soon.

RELATED U.S. gets warrant to seize $45M Russian company-owned aircraft

"Russia is a sovereign country, and we will always protect our national interests while pursuing an independent policy course," he said at the forum, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

"Russia is coping with the economic, financial and technological aggression of the West. I'm talking about aggression, there's no other word for it."

The Kremlin leader insists, however, that the sanctions have failed.

RELATED Russia suspends gas flow to Europe amid energy crisis

"Russia's currency and financial market has been stabilized, inflation is falling, and the unemployment rate is at a historic low," he said according to TASS.

Punitive moves have targeted wealthy Russian oligarchs since the United States unveiled its KleptoCapture task force in March, which aims to enforce sanctions against them.

A month ago, U.S. prosecutors were given the OK to seize a Russian oligarch's $90 million private jet -- and in June authorities took possession of a $300 million superyacht owned by oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.

Advertisement

Putin said the moves have backfired in some ways and pointed to the closure of some European businesses at a time of high inflation and energy costs.

To make matters worse, Russia shut down its main gas pipeline to Europe last week, threatening a potential heating crisis this coming winter.

U.S. officials have put the Russian death toll in Ukraine as high as 80,000. Putin, however, refused to acknowledge any losses in his speech Wednesday.

"I'm confident we haven't lost anything and won't lose anything," he said according to the Times. "Our main gain is strengthening sovereignty."

The Russian president added that his recent decision to lift a blockade of Ukraine grain shipments led European countries to act as colonialists and accused them of absconding with grain that was meant for developing nations. Ukrainian officials have denied the claim.

"With this approach, the scale of food problems in the world will only grow," Putin said, and warned of "an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe."

Li Zhanshu, a top Chinese lawmakers who will meet with Putin next week, and Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing attended the Vladivostok conference on Wednesday. Russian media reported Wednesday that Putin will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week.

Advertisement

"Western countries are trying to preserve the former world order that's only profitable to them," Putin added, according to the Times.

"Other countries' unwillingness to submit to this diktat and lawlessness forces Western elites to snap and make short-sighted speculative decisions in global security, politics and the economy."

Read More

U.S. prosecutors secure warrant to seize Russian oligarch's $90M plane

Latest Headlines

Pakistan flooding: Last-ditch efforts keep large lake from spilling over into villages
World News // 1 minute ago
Pakistan flooding: Last-ditch efforts keep large lake from spilling over into villages
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A swelling lake in Pakistan that has caused serious concern about more flooding after a summer full of heavy monsoon rains has lowered some and the threat has receded a bit, officials said on Wednesday.
British PM Liz Truss takes questions, opposes energy profits tax
World News // 12 minutes ago
British PM Liz Truss takes questions, opposes energy profits tax
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A day after becoming Britain's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss faced the traditional and often raucous prime minister's questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
10 protesters arrested after dousing British Parliament gates with paint
World News // 1 hour ago
10 protesters arrested after dousing British Parliament gates with paint
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Police in London arrested nearly a dozen animal-rights protesters on Wednesday when they doused the gates of British Parliament with white paint.
Shelling resumes near large nuclear plant in Ukraine after inspectors' first report
World News // 2 hours ago
Shelling resumes near large nuclear plant in Ukraine after inspectors' first report
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Russian mortar fire exploded near the vulnerable nuclear power plant in southeast Ukraine on Wednesday, one day after United Nations inspectors issued its first assessment and called for a safe zone around the facility.
Kay could become major hurricane off Mexico in Pacific basin
World News // 2 days ago
Kay could become major hurricane off Mexico in Pacific basin
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Kay strengthened into a hurricane early Tuesday, the eighth of the East Pacific basin's hurricane season, as it neared the Mexican coast.
RCMP: Stabbing spree suspect not found in search of reservation
World News // 10 hours ago
RCMP: Stabbing spree suspect not found in search of reservation
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Western Canada on Tuesday continued to search the province of Saskatchewan for one of two suspects accused of killing 10 people during a stabbing spree over the weekend.
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses nation, vows to 'ride out the storm'
World News // 1 day ago
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses nation, vows to 'ride out the storm'
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Liz Truss, a 12-year veteran of Parliament, took over as British prime minister on Tuesday vowing, in a speech outside 10 Downing Street, to help Britain "ride out the storm" of the economic and energy crises.
IAEA calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
World News // 1 day ago
IAEA calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- United Nations inspectors on Tuesday called for the immediate establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around Europe's largest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.
Dutch city 1st in world to ban meat advertisements as climate change measure
World News // 20 hours ago
Dutch city 1st in world to ban meat advertisements as climate change measure
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Dutch city has become the first in the world to ban advertisements for meat as part of a plan to reduce greenhouse gases and fight climate change.
Pakistan flooding: Evacuations ordered as large lake reaches maximum capacity
World News // 22 hours ago
Pakistan flooding: Evacuations ordered as large lake reaches maximum capacity
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Severe flooding in Pakistan pushed the country's largest lake to the edge of cresting, threatening a greater disaster in a region where more than 1,300 people have already died during the monsoon season this summer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House: COVID-19 shots likely to become annual occurrence
White House: COVID-19 shots likely to become annual occurrence
Former U.S. Defense secretaries issue political polarization warning
Former U.S. Defense secretaries issue political polarization warning
New Mexico judge unseats county commissioner over Jan. 6 involvement
New Mexico judge unseats county commissioner over Jan. 6 involvement
Volodymyr Zelensky virtually rings NYSE bell, pitches investment in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky virtually rings NYSE bell, pitches investment in Ukraine
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses nation, vows to 'ride out the storm'
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses nation, vows to 'ride out the storm'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement