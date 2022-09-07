10 protesters arrested after dousing British Parliament gates with paint

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Police in London arrested nearly a dozen animal-rights protesters on Wednesday when they doused the gates of British Parliament with white paint.

Authorities said that 10 demonstrators were arrested for the stunt, which happened out front of the Palace of Westminster.

The group to which the protesters belong, Animal Rebellion, said the white paint represented milk and was intended to draw attention to the "destruction and cruelty" of the dairy industry.

The group also blocked a road outside Parliament Square.

❗HAPPENING NOW❗ Animal Rebellion has sprayed Big Ben white! The road has been blocked, and white paint from milk bottles poured onto the street demanding the government support a Plant-Based Future. Inspired? Check out what's happening soon in the link in our bio pic.twitter.com/LD7dmf1KEM— Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) September 7, 2022

Animal Rebellion also said the protest called on new British Prime Minister Liz Truss to ban meat consumption.

Truss succeeded Boris Johnson as prime minister on Tuesday and she already faces multiple crises, ranging from the war in Ukraine to rising energy prices to shortages of healthcare workers.

Two Animal Rebellion protesters glued themselves to each other and another was hauled away after sitting in the middle of the road in Parliament Square.

"Animal Rebellion is calling on the government and [Truss] to support farming and fishing communities to move away from animal farming and fishing as part of an urgent transition to a plant-based food system and then re-wild the freed-up land as a result," Animal Rebellion said in a tweet Wednesday.

The road has been blocked just in front of Big Ben. The landmark also just got a new coat of white paint to represent the destruction and cruelty of the dairy industry. This follows 4 days of disruptive action as part of the Plant-Based Future campaign. pic.twitter.com/cXRmHe7b96— Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) September 7, 2022

British livestock veterinarian Alice Brough supports Animal Rebellion and has questioned Truss' appointment of Ranil Jayawardena as environment secretary.

"[Their] attitude of prioritizing free trade, no matter the cost, has shown shocking neglect for British farmers," Brough said according to The Telegraph.

"And therefore the rest of us struggling with the cost-of-living crisis."