Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 7, 2022 / 5:57 PM

Regal cinemas owner Cineworld files for bankruptcy

By Sheri Walsh
Regal cinemas' parent company Cineworld Group, has filed for bankruptcy protection, blaming lower movie admissions and delayed film schedules on the pandemic. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e2190015930f55f7b993e8c20c7ec27b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Regal cinemas' parent company Cineworld Group, has filed for bankruptcy protection, blaming lower movie admissions and delayed film schedules on the pandemic. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The company that operates Regal cinemas throughout the United States has filed for bankruptcy, blaming lower admissions and delayed film schedules on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cineworld Group, the world's second-largest movie theater chain, announced Wednesday it has "commenced Chapter 11 cases" in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas to shed company debt.

Advertisement

The London-based company owns more than 500 Regal movie theaters in the United States, in addition to Cineworld and Picturehouse venues in Britain.

Cineworld's Chapter 11 filing will "strengthen its balance sheet and provide the financial strength and flexibility to accelerate, and capitalize on, Cineworld's strategy in the cinema industry," the company said in a statement.

RELATED Cinema chain offers redheads free tickets amid British heat wave

"Cineworld currently anticipates emerging from Chapter 11 during the first quarter of 2023 and is confident that a comprehensive financial restructuring is in the best interests of the group and its stakeholders, taken as a whole, in the long term," the company said.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced theaters around the world to close and cost Cineworld $2.7 billion in 2020 and $566 million in 2021, the company said.

In October, Cineworld closed hundreds of its Cineworld, Regal and Picturehouse movie theaters in the United States and Britain.

Advertisement

While movie theater attendance rebounded early this summer with hits like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Jurassic Park: Dominion," admission levels dropped again in August with few new releases and many features going straight to streaming.

In August, the debt-laden Cineworld warned its admission levels had dropped below expectations.

"The pandemic was an incredibly difficult time for our business, with the enforced closure of cinemas and huge disruption to film schedules that has led us to this point," Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld's CEO, said in a statement.

RELATED Cineworld, Regal theater closures confirmed; 45,000 workers affected

As part of its restructuring, Cineworld plans to "pursue a real estate optimization strategy in the United States and intends to engage in collaborative discussions with U.S. landlords to improve cinema lease terms to further position the group for long-term growth," the company said.

"This will allow us to continue to execute our strategy to reimagine the most immersive cinema experiences for our guests through the latest and most cutting-edge screen formats and enhancements to our flagship theaters," Greidinger said.

"Our goal remains to further accelerate our strategy so we can grow our position as the best place to watch a movie."

Read More

Theater chains across America to offer $3 tickets for 'National Cinema Day'

Latest Headlines

Police arrest Canadian stabbing spree suspect Myles Sanderson after manhunt
World News // 4 hours ago
Police arrest Canadian stabbing spree suspect Myles Sanderson after manhunt
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Police on Wednesday arrested Myles Sanderson in connection with a stabbing spree in Western Canada that killed 10 people over the weekend.
Clean Air Day: U.N. warns 'the air that keeps us alive is making us sick'
World News // 5 hours ago
Clean Air Day: U.N. warns 'the air that keeps us alive is making us sick'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- United Nations scientists warn "the air that keeps us alive is making us sick," as the world body marked the third "International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies" on Wednesday.
Defiant Putin defends fighting in Ukraine, says Russia 'hasn't lost anything' in war
World News // 9 hours ago
Defiant Putin defends fighting in Ukraine, says Russia 'hasn't lost anything' in war
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A defiant Russian President Vladimir Putin defended his war in Ukraine on Wednesday and ridiculed the West for "aggressive" punitive sanctions intended to isolate Moscow.
Death toll from southwest China earthquake jumps to 74
World News // 6 hours ago
Death toll from southwest China earthquake jumps to 74
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The death toll from Monday's 6.6-magnitude earthquake in southwest China climbed to 74 people on Wednesday with another 26 people still missing, officials said.
U.S., Japan, South Korea reaffirm commitment to deter North Korea
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S., Japan, South Korea reaffirm commitment to deter North Korea
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea policy Sung Kim on Wednesday reaffirmed the United States' commitment to its alliance with Japan and South Korea to deter and defend against North Korea.
U.S. Ambassador Thomas Nides supports Israeli self-defense against Iran
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S. Ambassador Thomas Nides supports Israeli self-defense against Iran
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Niles reiterated his support for Israel in its self-defense against Iran, during a meeting with the Foreign Press Association in Jerusalem on Wednesday.
Kay close to becoming major hurricane off Baja California coast
World News // 2 days ago
Kay close to becoming major hurricane off Baja California coast
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Hurricane Kay in the eastern Pacific Ocean began to affect the southern section of Baja California on Wednesday as it moves north toward Southern California, forecasters said.
Pakistan flooding: Last-ditch efforts keep large lake from spilling over into villages
World News // 9 hours ago
Pakistan flooding: Last-ditch efforts keep large lake from spilling over into villages
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A swelling lake in Pakistan that has caused serious concern about more flooding after a summer full of heavy monsoon rains has lowered some and the threat has receded a bit, officials said on Wednesday.
British PM Liz Truss takes questions, opposes energy profits tax
World News // 9 hours ago
British PM Liz Truss takes questions, opposes energy profits tax
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A day after becoming Britain's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss faced the traditional and often raucous prime minister's questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
10 protesters arrested after dousing British Parliament gates with paint
World News // 10 hours ago
10 protesters arrested after dousing British Parliament gates with paint
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Police in London arrested nearly a dozen animal-rights protesters on Wednesday when they doused the gates of British Parliament with white paint.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
Appeals court upholds Washington State's conversion therapy ban
Appeals court upholds Washington State's conversion therapy ban
Former U.S. Defense secretaries issue political polarization warning
Former U.S. Defense secretaries issue political polarization warning
White House: COVID-19 shots likely to become annual occurrence
White House: COVID-19 shots likely to become annual occurrence
FTC orders Credit Karma to pay consumers $3M in settlement
FTC orders Credit Karma to pay consumers $3M in settlement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement