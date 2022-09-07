Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 7, 2022 / 9:34 AM

British PM Liz Truss takes questions, opposes energy profits tax

By Doug Cunningham
British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves No. 10 Downing Street for her first prime minister's questions at the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday. Truss rejected a windfall profit tax on energy producers as labor leader Keir Starmer declared there's nothing new about "the Tory fantasy of trickle-down economics." Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9079f27274fd3951672a1f79d899be59/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves No. 10 Downing Street for her first prime minister's questions at the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday. Truss rejected a windfall profit tax on energy producers as labor leader Keir Starmer declared there's nothing new about "the Tory fantasy of trickle-down economics." Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A day after becoming Britain's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss faced the traditional and often raucous prime minister's questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Labor Party leader Keir Starmer challenged Truss on her pledge to help people lower energy bills while opposing a windfall profits tax on energy producers.

Advertisement

Starmer and Truss accused each other of pursuing predictable policies, with Starmer declaring there's nothing new about "the Tory fantasy of trickle-down economics" as Truss countered that there was nothing new about "a Labor leader calling for more taxes."

Truss has the most diverse cabinet in British history, with no White men in the four top positions -- prime minister, home secretary, foreign secretary and chancellor of the exchequer.

RELATED New British Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses nation, vows to 'ride out the storm'

Truss told the House of Commons her government would introduce her plan to deal with rising energy bills Thursday.

"I am against a windfall tax. I believe it is the wrong thing to be putting companies off investing in the United Kingdom just when we need to be growing the economy," Truss said during the prime minister's questions.

Starmer accused her of making hard-working people pay for high energy profits and asked, "Is she really telling us that she's going to leave these vast excess profits on the table and make working people foot the bill for decades to come?"

Advertisement

Truss gave her first speech as Prime Minister Tuesday, focused on a pledge to rebuild the British economy and address the energy crisis and healthcare while cutting taxes.

According to the New York Times, Truss is expected to back a massive government intervention into British energy markets, capping energy prices using government subsidies of more than $100 billion.

Read More

10 protesters arrested after dousing British Parliament gates with paint

Latest Headlines

Pakistan flooding: Last-ditch efforts keep large lake from spilling over into villages
World News // 10 minutes ago
Pakistan flooding: Last-ditch efforts keep large lake from spilling over into villages
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A swelling lake in Pakistan that has caused serious concern about more flooding after a summer full of heavy monsoon rains has lowered some and the threat has receded a bit, officials said on Wednesday.
Defiant Putin defends fighting in Ukraine, says Russia 'hasn't lost anything' in the war
World News // 30 minutes ago
Defiant Putin defends fighting in Ukraine, says Russia 'hasn't lost anything' in the war
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A defiant Russian President Vladimir Putin defended his bloody war in Ukraine on Wednesday and ridiculed the West for its "aggressive" punitive sanctions that are intended to isolate Moscow on the world stage.
10 protesters arrested after dousing British Parliament gates with paint
World News // 1 hour ago
10 protesters arrested after dousing British Parliament gates with paint
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Police in London arrested nearly a dozen animal-rights protesters on Wednesday when they doused the gates of British Parliament with white paint.
Shelling resumes near large nuclear plant in Ukraine after inspectors' first report
World News // 2 hours ago
Shelling resumes near large nuclear plant in Ukraine after inspectors' first report
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Russian mortar fire exploded near the vulnerable nuclear power plant in southeast Ukraine on Wednesday, one day after United Nations inspectors issued its first assessment and called for a safe zone around the facility.
Kay could become major hurricane off Mexico in Pacific basin
World News // 2 days ago
Kay could become major hurricane off Mexico in Pacific basin
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Kay strengthened into a hurricane early Tuesday, the eighth of the East Pacific basin's hurricane season, as it neared the Mexican coast.
RCMP: Stabbing spree suspect not found in search of reservation
World News // 10 hours ago
RCMP: Stabbing spree suspect not found in search of reservation
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Western Canada on Tuesday continued to search the province of Saskatchewan for one of two suspects accused of killing 10 people during a stabbing spree over the weekend.
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses nation, vows to 'ride out the storm'
World News // 1 day ago
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses nation, vows to 'ride out the storm'
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Liz Truss, a 12-year veteran of Parliament, took over as British prime minister on Tuesday vowing, in a speech outside 10 Downing Street, to help Britain "ride out the storm" of the economic and energy crises.
IAEA calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
World News // 1 day ago
IAEA calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- United Nations inspectors on Tuesday called for the immediate establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around Europe's largest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.
Dutch city 1st in world to ban meat advertisements as climate change measure
World News // 20 hours ago
Dutch city 1st in world to ban meat advertisements as climate change measure
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Dutch city has become the first in the world to ban advertisements for meat as part of a plan to reduce greenhouse gases and fight climate change.
Pakistan flooding: Evacuations ordered as large lake reaches maximum capacity
World News // 22 hours ago
Pakistan flooding: Evacuations ordered as large lake reaches maximum capacity
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Severe flooding in Pakistan pushed the country's largest lake to the edge of cresting, threatening a greater disaster in a region where more than 1,300 people have already died during the monsoon season this summer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House: COVID-19 shots likely to become annual occurrence
White House: COVID-19 shots likely to become annual occurrence
Former U.S. Defense secretaries issue political polarization warning
Former U.S. Defense secretaries issue political polarization warning
Volodymyr Zelensky virtually rings NYSE bell, pitches investment in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky virtually rings NYSE bell, pitches investment in Ukraine
New Mexico judge unseats county commissioner over Jan. 6 involvement
New Mexico judge unseats county commissioner over Jan. 6 involvement
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses nation, vows to 'ride out the storm'
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses nation, vows to 'ride out the storm'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement