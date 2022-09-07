Trending
World News
Sept. 7, 2022 / 2:52 PM

Authorities release identities of victims in Canadian stabbing spree

By Matt Bernardini
Family members mourn the victims of stabbings in an indigenous community in Saskatchewan, Canada. Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Family members mourn the victims of stabbings in an indigenous community in Saskatchewan, Canada. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Officials released the identities Wednesday of the 10 people killed in a series of stabbings in an indigenous community in Canada's Saskatchewan province Sunday.

Six of the victims share the last name Burns. Earl Burns, a school bus driver, managed to board his bus after being stabbed and tried to drive into a village for help, but he died along the way, the New York Times reported.

Gloria Burns counseled people with drug, alcohol and gaming addictions. She also raised five adopted children as a single mother.

Bonnie Burns will be remembered for her laughter, her half-brother Mark Arcand said at a news conference Wednesday.

RELATED RCMP: Stabbing spree suspect not found in search of reservation

"She always put other people before her; that's what we want people to remember," he said. "She was a member that made a difference in people's lives."

The oldest victim, Wesley Petterson, was the only victim who did not live on the James Smith Cree Nation. He ran a drop-in coffee house in the village of Weldon. Neighbors describes him as a bird lover was against the idea of cutting trees down in the area.

"This man did not deserve to die like this," Ruby Works, a friend, told the New York Times as she carried a bouquet of sunflowers to his memorial on Monday night. "It's just so terrible.

Myles and Damien Sanderson are suspected of being behind the attacks.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the first 911 call about a stabbing was received around 5:40 a.m. Sunday. Police then began receiving additional calls minutes later.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday from injuries that do not appear to have been self-inflicted. As of Wednesday, Myles Sanderson, 30, has not yet been located. He is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to still be in the provincial capital of Regina, according to authorities.

RELATED RCMP: Manhunt underway for two men after 10 killed in Saskatchewan stabbing spree

Here is a list of the victims provided by the RCMP.

  • Thomas Burns, 23, of James Smith Cree Nation
  • Carol Burns, 46, of James Smith Cree Nation
  • Gregory Burns, 28, of James Smith Cree Nation
  • Lydia Gloria Burns, 61, of James Smith Cree Nation
  • Bonnie Burns, 48, of James Smith Cree Nation
  • Earl Burns, 66, of James Smith Cree Nation
  • Lana Head, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation
  • Christian Head, 54, of James Smith Cree Nation
  • Robert Sanderson, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation
  • Wesley Petterson, 78, of Weldon

One suspect dead in Saskatchewan stabbing spree as injury toll rises

