Advertisement
World News
Sept. 6, 2022 / 7:31 AM

IAEA expected to give first inspection report on threatened Ukraine nuclear plant

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
IAEA officials inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine last Thursday. Photo by IAEA Press Office/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1f2b35d6d19a58ad06f79b7bf0220301/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
IAEA officials inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine last Thursday. Photo by IAEA Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- United Nations inspectors on Tuesday are expected to give their first report on the safety and integrity of Europe's largest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, which faced more dangers from nearby shelling and being knocked off the main power grid again.

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency have been at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant since last week, checking critical safety systems and assessing damage at the facility.

Advertisement

Ukraine's main energy utility said that it deliberately took the plant's final nuclear reactor offline so crews could extinguish a fire that had broken out due to fighting near the facility. It was the second time in just two weeks that the plant became entirely disconnected from the main power grid, which forces the plant to use temporary power generators.

The Zaporizhzhia plant is the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and all of Europe.

RELATED Russia targets Ben Stiller, Sean Penn in new round of sanctions

Fighting near the facility continued on Tuesday, heightening danger and concern for the plant. Russian forces have controlled the facility, which is located on the banks of the Dnipro River, since they took control of the city of Zaporizhzhia months ago.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ukraine kept up its counteroffensive in the south on Tuesday as Russian forces maintained attacks in the east. Russia's military also struck an oil depot in central Ukraine, officials said. State-run Russian media also reported Ukrainian attacks in the southern town of Kakhovka along the Dnipro River.

A Ukrainian policeman inspects debris from a rocket near a recently shelled school in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

Vladimir Leontiev, the Russian-supported head of the local administration, said air defenses shot down most of the Ukrainian missile attacks late Monday and early Tuesday.

RELATED Zaporizhzhia's external power cut after fire caused by Russian shelling

Leontiev said that Ukraine's attacks struck road infrastructure and a hydroelectric power station in the area. Ukrainian airstrikes and shelling attacks targeted a nearby Russian-held bridge to disrupt supply lines.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said that the counteroffensive has expanded to the east and southeast.

"Since the beginning of the operation to liberate the south of Ukraine, our military has liberated several settlements on the western bank of the Dnieper," Arestovych said according to The Guardian.

RELATED France backs EU windfall tax to ease soaring energy prices

"These are subtle movements on the map. But the beginning of counteroffensive actions on different sectors of the front on our part speaks of a change in the situation as a whole."

Advertisement

Heavy fire and a Russian missile attack were reported Tuesday at an oil depot in Kryvyi Rih. Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration head Valentyn Reznichenko said firefighters and a fire truck responded to the attack.

Despite repeated Russian attacks in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian officials say there has been no change in territorial control.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that U.S. intelligence said in a newly declassified report that Russia is buying weapons from North Korea due to a shortage of artillery.

Russia has already received drone equipment from Iran, which reflects the difficulty it faces in strengthening supply chains in light of sanctions from the United States and western Europe.

Latest Headlines

Kay strengthens into hurricane as it eyes Mexico, southwestern U.S.
World News // 22 hours ago
Kay strengthens into hurricane as it eyes Mexico, southwestern U.S.
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- With plenty of warm water at its disposal, as well as conducive atmospheric conditions, AccuWeather forecasters expect Kay to become the eighth storm of the season to reach hurricane status in the East Pacific basin.
Russia targets Ben Stiller, Sean Penn in new round of sanctions
World News // 7 hours ago
Russia targets Ben Stiller, Sean Penn in new round of sanctions
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Russian on Monday imposed retaliatory sanctions against 25 Americans, including actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn, over the United States' Ukraine-related sanctions against the Kremlin.
IDF: There is a 'high possibility' Palestinian journalist shot by Israel forces
World News // 17 hours ago
IDF: There is a 'high possibility' Palestinian journalist shot by Israel forces
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces on Monday said that there is a "high possibility" Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was accidentally shot and killed by its service members.
Zaporizhzhia's external power cut after fire caused by Russian shelling
World News // 9 hours ago
Zaporizhzhia's external power cut after fire caused by Russian shelling
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine was deliberately disconnected from its final external power source as staff sought to put out a fire caused by Russian shelling the International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday.
One suspect dead in Saskatchewan stabbing spree as injury toll rises
World News // 12 hours ago
One suspect dead in Saskatchewan stabbing spree as injury toll rises
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Damien Sanderson, one of two suspects, accused in a stabbing spree that killed 10 people and injured 19 in Western Canada, has been found dead, authorities said Monday.
Koreans side with BTS getting military exemption
World News // 14 hours ago
Koreans side with BTS getting military exemption
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A majority of South Korean people agree that the military service exemption should be allowed to boyband BTS, according to a survey conducted on behalf of UPI News Korea and the regional broadcaster KBC.
Kenya's Supreme Court upholds William Ruto's presidential win
World News // 17 hours ago
Kenya's Supreme Court upholds William Ruto's presidential win
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Kenya's Supreme Court has upheld its Aug. 9 presidential election results declaring former Deputy Prime Minister William Ruto the winner after veteran opposition leader Raila Odingo challenged the results.
France backs EU windfall tax to ease soaring energy prices
World News // 17 hours ago
France backs EU windfall tax to ease soaring energy prices
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron announced his nation will join Germany in supporting a European Union windfall tax on energy companies' profits to rein in soaring gas, coal and oil prices for consumers.
Israeli researchers make rare find of ancient ivory plaques
World News // 19 hours ago
Israeli researchers make rare find of ancient ivory plaques
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Israel Antiquities Authority said \Monday that archeologists in Jerusalem discovered an assemblage of ivory plaques from the First Temple period, among the few found anywhere in the world.
Two Russian staffers die in embassy blast in Kabul
World News // 21 hours ago
Two Russian staffers die in embassy blast in Kabul
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Six people, including two Russian staff members, died on Monday in a suicide bombing in front of the Russian embassy in Kabul, Russian and Taliban officials said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two Russian staffers die in embassy blast in Kabul
Two Russian staffers die in embassy blast in Kabul
Kay strengthens into hurricane as it eyes Mexico, southwestern U.S.
Kay strengthens into hurricane as it eyes Mexico, southwestern U.S.
Koreans side with BTS getting military exemption
Koreans side with BTS getting military exemption
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
Ukraine claims counter-offensive victories in south, east
Ukraine claims counter-offensive victories in south, east
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement