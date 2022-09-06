Father of British girl shot inside home says her death 'cannot be in vain'

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- In his first public remarks, the father of a 9-year-old British girl who was shot dead when a gunman chased another man into her home paid tribute and said her death "cannot be in vain."

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot late on Aug. 22 after the gunman, who was chasing another man through her Liverpool neighborhood, literally burst through the family's front door and started firing. Police said he was chasing another man, who'd sought refuge inside the girl's home.

The girl, her mother and the man who was being chased were all shot. The girl's mother and the gunman's target both survived.

Neither of the men involved in the chase, who have both been arrested, had any connection with the girl's family. Police say the girl's house was totally chosen at random during the foot pursuit.

"Olivia's death cannot be in vain and we want people to feel safe and be safe, that can only happen if we all come together and make sure there is no place for guns, or those who use guns on our streets or in our communities," father John Francis Pratt said in a statement through Merseyside Police.

"If you have information make sure you tell the police and if you don't feel able to do that give the information ... anonymously so action can be taken. If you can't do it for yourself, do it in Olivia's name and for children across Merseyside who deserve to enjoy their lives to the full."

The family also shared a video to pay tribute to Olivia.

"We have been really taken aback by the kindness and support we have received from family, friends and neighbors in the last two weeks and we would like to thank them for being there for us," Pratt added.

"We know that most people on Merseyside are good-hearted and kind just like them and we all need to stand together."