Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 6, 2022 / 11:38 AM

Pakistan flooding: Evacuations ordered as large lake reaches maximum capacity

By A.L. Lee
1/4
Railroad workers repair a section of track that's been flooded in Sehwan province, Pakistan, on Tuesday. Photo by Rehan Khan/EPA-EFE
Railroad workers repair a section of track that's been flooded in Sehwan province, Pakistan, on Tuesday. Photo by Rehan Khan/EPA-EFE

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Severe flooding in Pakistan pushed the country's largest lake to the edge of cresting on Tuesday, threatening a greater disaster in a region where more than 1,300 people have already died since the monsoon season began a few weeks ago.

Located in Sindh province, Lake Manchar is threatening to spill over amid historic flooding that has devastated the Middle Eastern nation for more than two months. The new threat comes after major monsoon rains put large portions of the country underwater.

Advertisement

Officials recently made the decision to conduct three controlled water releases from Lake Manchar after flooding in two nearby towns. About 135,000 nearby villagers in rural Dadu and Jamshoro were evacuated.

In all, 33 million people have been impacted by the rains and floodwaters, including 1,300 who have died, according to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Agency. More than $10 million in damage has also been attributed to the severe weather.

RELATED Pakistan satellite images show huge inland lake created by record deadly floods

The weather disaster is coming at a bad time for Pakistan, which had already been facing an increasingly fragile economy amid surging inflation and energy costs.

Eyewitnesses throughout the country have described an apocalyptic-level disaster, with people wading through waist-deep water and the destruction of many crops. Hundreds of roads and bridges have been damaged or destroyed and rescuers are trying to remove stranded villagers from inundated homes.

Advertisement

The military is helping with evacuations and helicopter teams have airlifted hundreds to safety. The military has also been delivering food and critical supplies, but in many cases the aid has been slow to arrive.

RELATED U.N. chief launches $160M fundraiser to help flood-ravaged Pakistan

Hundreds of tent communities have cropped up across the landscape, leading to concerns about the risk for disease to spread in a third-world environment.

"There is nowhere to shower or go to the bathroom," evacuee Zebunnisa Bibi said according to the Hindustan Times.

More help from the United Nations is expected. Last week, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced efforts to raise $160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan.

RELATED Death toll from Pakistan flooding passes 1,100

The International Monetary Fund has said it would put up $1.17 billion from a 2019 bailout agreement to keep Pakistan from defaulting on its national debt.

Latest Headlines

Japan says state funeral for assassinated former PM Shinzo Abe will cost $12 million
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan says state funeral for assassinated former PM Shinzo Abe will cost $12 million
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July, will cost more than $10 million when its held later this month, according to a government estimate Tuesday.
Father of British girl shot inside home says her death 'cannot be in vain'
World News // 2 hours ago
Father of British girl shot inside home says her death 'cannot be in vain'
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- In his first public remarks, the father of a 9-year-old British girl who was shot dead when a gunman chased another man into her home paid tribute and said her death "cannot be in vain."
Putin attends joint military exercises with China
World News // 3 hours ago
Putin attends joint military exercises with China
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin attended large-scale military exercises on Tuesday involving China and other Russia-friendly countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Kay could become major hurricane off Mexico in Pacific basin
World News // 1 day ago
Kay could become major hurricane off Mexico in Pacific basin
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Kay strengthened into a hurricane early Tuesday, the eighth of the East Pacific basin's hurricane season, as it neared the Mexican coast.
Liz Truss officially takes over as British prime minister after Johnson bids farewell
World News // 4 hours ago
Liz Truss officially takes over as British prime minister after Johnson bids farewell
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Liz Truss, a former accountant and 12-year veteran of Parliament, took over as British prime minister on Tuesday after a farewell speech by the outgoing Boris Johnson and meeting the queen at her castle in Scotland.
IAEA expected to give first inspection report on threatened Ukraine nuclear plant
World News // 5 hours ago
IAEA expected to give first inspection report on threatened Ukraine nuclear plant
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- U.N. inspectors on Tuesday are expected to give their first report on the safety and integrity of Europe's largest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, which faced more dangers from nearby shelling.
Russia targets Ben Stiller, Sean Penn in new round of sanctions
World News // 12 hours ago
Russia targets Ben Stiller, Sean Penn in new round of sanctions
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Russian on Monday imposed retaliatory sanctions against 25 Americans, including actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn, over the United States' Ukraine-related sanctions against the Kremlin.
IDF: There is a 'high possibility' Palestinian journalist shot by Israel forces
World News // 21 hours ago
IDF: There is a 'high possibility' Palestinian journalist shot by Israel forces
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces on Monday said that there is a "high possibility" Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was accidentally shot and killed by its service members.
Zaporizhzhia's external power cut after fire caused by Russian shelling
World News // 13 hours ago
Zaporizhzhia's external power cut after fire caused by Russian shelling
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine was deliberately disconnected from its final external power source as staff sought to put out a fire caused by Russian shelling the International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday.
One suspect dead in Saskatchewan stabbing spree as injury toll rises
World News // 17 hours ago
One suspect dead in Saskatchewan stabbing spree as injury toll rises
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Damien Sanderson, one of two suspects, accused in a stabbing spree that killed 10 people and injured 19 in Western Canada, has been found dead, authorities said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two Russian staffers die in embassy blast in Kabul
Two Russian staffers die in embassy blast in Kabul
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
Koreans side with BTS getting military exemption
Koreans side with BTS getting military exemption
Police say body found after 3-day search belongs to kidnapped Memphis teacher
Police say body found after 3-day search belongs to kidnapped Memphis teacher
Tropical Storm Earl on track to become hurricane in coming days
Tropical Storm Earl on track to become hurricane in coming days
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement