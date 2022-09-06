Dutch city 1st in world to ban meat advertisements as climate change measure

The ban, which is believed to be a first for any city, was driven by studies that say meat production and consumption are a significant contributor to climate change. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Dutch city has become the first in the world to ban advertisements for meat as part of a plan to reduce greenhouse gases and fight climate change. The city, Haarlem, banned the advertisements in public spaces in an effort to drive down meat consumption, and thereby reduce carbon emissions. Advertisement

The Amsterdam suburb, which has a population of 160,000 people, said the ban will start in 2024.

The move is a response to recent studies that suggest global food production and consumption, particularly meat, accounts for about one-third of climate-warming greenhouse gases.

"We are not about what people are baking and roasting in their own kitchen; if people wanted to continue eating meat, fine," Ziggy Klazes, a councilor of the Groen Links Party and author of the legislation, said according to The Guardian.

"We can't tell people there's a climate crisis and encourage them to buy products that are part of the cause. Of course, there are a lot of people who find the decision outrageous and patronizing, but there are also a lot of people who think it's fine."

Klazes said she would love to see similar bans across the Netherlands, including possibly a national prohibition on the advertisements.

The ban was supported by the Christian Democrats Party, despite party leader Wopke Hoekstra's siding with some farmers who are against the measure.

The legislation could face immediate legal challenges. Herman Broring, a Dutch law professor, said the ban could infringe on free speech laws.