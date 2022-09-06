RCMP: Stabbing spree suspect not found in search of reservation

Police in Western Canada continue to search for Myles Sanderson, 32, in connection to a Sunday stabbing spree that has rocked the province of Saskatchewan. Photo courtesy of Royal Canadian Mounted Police/ Release

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Western Canada on Tuesday continued to search the province of Saskatchewan as one of two suspects accused of killing 10 people during a stabbing spree over the weekend was still at large. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement late Tuesday that it does not know where Myles Sanderson is and has activated an emergency alert for the entire 251,700-square-mile province of some 1.1 million people.

"We continue to urge the public to take appropriate precautions," it said.

⚠️1/2 After further investigation into the reports of possible sightings of Myles Sanderson on the James Smith Cree Nation, the RCMP has determined that he is not located in the community. The RCMP continues to search for Myles Sanderson.— RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 6, 2022

Myles Sanderson, 32, is the only remaining suspect sought for Sunday's stabbing spree in James Smith Cree Nation, located about 36 miles east of Prince Albert, after his brother, Damien Sanders, 31, was found dead Monday in the indigenous community from injuries that appear to have not been self-inflicted.

Authorities said 10 people were killed in 13 locations in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby village of Weldon early Sunday, sparking a manhunt for the two brothers. Initially, 15 people were reported injured but the toll has since risen to 19.

The RCMP and local police had initially said that they were working on information that indicated the pair were in the Saskatchewan capital of Regina, but that has since changed.

Authorities earlier Tuesday issued an alert for James Smith Cree Nation, ordering residents to shelter in place after investigators received reports that Sanderson was spotted in the area.

That alert was later discontinued after RCMP investigators determined that the suspect, who may be injured, was not located in the community, while another one was issued shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday for the entire province.

"The RCMP continues to search for Myles Sanderson," the national police service said.

Regina police chief Evan Bray confirmed Tuesday evening that they now have information indicating Myles Sanderson was no longer in the city.

"As a result, investigations continue, and although we don't know his whereabouts, we are still looking not only within the city of Regina, but expanded into the province as well," he said in a video message.

The RCMP has also shared a new image of a smiling Myles Sanderson, who is seen wearing glasses and a burgundy Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap.

A Canadian-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest, charging him with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break-and-enter. He is considered armed and dangerous.

RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore has confirmed that the suspect has a "lengthy criminal record involving both persons and property crimes."

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has said in a statement Tuesday that of the 17 patients admitted with injuries related to the stabbing spree, 10 remain in hospital. Three are listed in critical condition and seven are stable.