USGS: Strong 6.6M earthquake hits southwest China

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit southwestern China's Sichuan Province on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The temblor hit at a depth of 6.2 miles about 27 miles southeast of Kangding city at about 12:52 p.m., it said. Advertisement

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, but the Ministry of Emergency Management said it has activated a Level 3 national emergency response for the earthquake with 530 responders personnel heading to its epicenter.

Meanwhile, China's earthquake networks center has gauged the shock to have been a 6.8 magnitude strike that was felt 140 miles away in Sichuan's capital of Chengdu, state-run Xinhua news reported.

The USGS said the earthquake was the result of shallow strike-slip faulting on the western margin of the Sichuan basin.

Earthquakes in the region are common, it said, with 25 other temblors with a magnitude of 5 or stronger hitting the area in the past two decades.

The natural phenomenon occurred Monday after a 7.9-magnitude earthquake hit on May, 12, 2008, killing more than 69,000 people. On April 20, 2013, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake resulted in the deaths of 196 people, the USGS said.

This is a developing story.