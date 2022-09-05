Advertisement
World News
Sept. 5, 2022 / 7:36 PM

One suspect dead in Saskatchewan stabbing spree as injury toll rises

By Sheri Walsh
Damien Sanderson, 31, suspected in a deadly stabbing spree Sunday in Saskatchewan that killed 10 people and injured 19, has been found dead, according to RCMP. Photo courtesy of RCMP Saskatchewan/Twitter
Damien Sanderson, 31, suspected in a deadly stabbing spree Sunday in Saskatchewan that killed 10 people and injured 19, has been found dead, according to RCMP. Photo courtesy of RCMP Saskatchewan/Twitter

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- One of two suspects, accused in a stabbing spree that killed 10 people in Western Canada, has been found dead, police confirmed Monday as the injury toll rose to 19.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead with wounds that "do not appear to be self-inflicted," Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said in a statement Monday.

Advertisement

"His body was located outdoors, in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house being investigated," Blackmore said.

A second suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, is still at large and is facing three counts of first-degree murder after Sunday's stabbing spree at multiple locations in the Saskatchewan province, including James Smith Cree Nation. He is considered armed and dangerous.

RELATED RCMP: Manhunt underway for two men after 10 killed in Saskatchewan stabbing spree

"Myles Sanderson, Damien's brother, may have sustained injuries. This has not been confirmed," she said. "We want the public to know this because there is a possibility he may seek medical attention."

Myles Sanderson had been serving a nearly five-year federal sentence for assault and robbery. He got a statutory release and then disappeared.

"At this stage in our investigation, we believe some victims have been targeted by the suspect and others have been attacked randomly," Blackmore said.

Advertisement

The first victim was confirmed Monday by CBC as Lana Head, 49. She was from James Smith Cree Nation and had worked as a security guard at Northern Lights Casino.

Saskatchewan RCMP said they were notified at 5:40 a.m. Sunday of the first stabbing in James Smith Cree Nation, an indigenous community located about 36 miles east of Prince Albert. That was followed by calls reporting multiple stabbings throughout the community.

RCMP warned the public to shelter in place and urged everyone to exercise caution before allowing anyone into their home.

RELATED Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death

"Do not pick up hitchhikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 911," RCMP said in a tweet.

The suspects had last been seen driving a black Nissan Rogue SUV in the Saskatchewan capital of Regina. However, police said they were unsure Monday if Sanderson was still driving the Nissan and where he was headed.

Authorities in Manitoba and Alberta, which border Saskatchewan to the east and west, have also been notified to be on the lookout for Sanderson.

Authorities are still looking into the weapon used and a possible motive, Blackmore said.

The James Smith Cree Nation has declared a state of emergency until Sept. 30.

Advertisement

"As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement Sunday. "As this is an unfolding situation, I encourage everyone in the area to listen to the advice of law enforcement to take shelter and follow proper precautions."

"To James Cree Nation and the people of Saskatchewan: You are in our thoughts," Trudeau said. "We are here to support you during this difficult time."

Read More

5 injured in Charleston shooting; 'Enough is enough,' says mayor

Latest Headlines

Koreans side with BTS getting military exemption
World News // 1 hour ago
Koreans side with BTS getting military exemption
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A majority of South Korean people agree that the military service exemption should be allowed to boyband BTS, according to a survey conducted on behalf of UPI News Korea and the regional broadcaster KBC.
Kenya's Supreme Court upholds William Ruto's presidential win
World News // 4 hours ago
Kenya's Supreme Court upholds William Ruto's presidential win
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Kenya's Supreme Court has upheld its Aug. 9 presidential election results declaring former Deputy Prime Minister William Ruto the winner after veteran opposition leader Raila Odingo challenged the results.
IDF admits to 'high possibility' Palestinian journalist shot by their forces
World News // 4 hours ago
IDF admits to 'high possibility' Palestinian journalist shot by their forces
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces on Monday for the first time admitted there is a "high possibility" Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed by their service members accidentally in May but will not pu
France backs EU windfall tax to ease soaring energy prices
World News // 5 hours ago
France backs EU windfall tax to ease soaring energy prices
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron announced his nation will join Germany in supporting a European Union windfall tax on energy companies' profits to rein in soaring gas, coal and oil prices for consumers.
Israeli researchers make rare find of ancient ivory plaques
World News // 7 hours ago
Israeli researchers make rare find of ancient ivory plaques
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Israel Antiquities Authority said \Monday that archeologists in Jerusalem discovered an assemblage of ivory plaques from the First Temple period, among the few found anywhere in the world.
Two Russian staffers die in embassy blast in Kabul
World News // 8 hours ago
Two Russian staffers die in embassy blast in Kabul
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Six people, including two Russian staff members, died on Monday in a suicide bombing in front of the Russian embassy in Kabul, Russian and Taliban officials said Monday.
Tropical Storm Kay eyes Mexico, southwestern U.S.
World News // 10 hours ago
Tropical Storm Kay eyes Mexico, southwestern U.S.
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- With plenty of warm water at its disposal, as well as conducive atmospheric conditions, AccuWeather forecasters expect Kay to become the eighth storm of the season to reach hurricane status in the East Pacific basin.
Liz Truss wins Conservative Party vote to become Britain's next PM
World News // 10 hours ago
Liz Truss wins Conservative Party vote to become Britain's next PM
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss became the country's new prime minister on Monday, capturing 57% of the Conservative Party vote to replace scandal-laden Boris Johnson.
Ukraine claims counter-offensive victories in south, east
World News // 11 hours ago
Ukraine claims counter-offensive victories in south, east
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Ukraine is claiming some of its most significant victories in the south since the start of the Russian invasion, claiming it has recaptured two settlements in south and one in east as part of counter-offensive.
At least 46 dead after strong 6.6M earthquake hits southwest China
World News // 14 hours ago
At least 46 dead after strong 6.6M earthquake hits southwest China
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit southwestern China's Sichuan Province on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two Russian staffers die in embassy blast in Kabul
Two Russian staffers die in embassy blast in Kabul
Tropical Storm Kay eyes Mexico, southwestern U.S.
Tropical Storm Kay eyes Mexico, southwestern U.S.
Ukraine claims counter-offensive victories in south, east
Ukraine claims counter-offensive victories in south, east
RCMP: Manhunt underway for two men after 10 killed in Saskatchewan stabbing spree
RCMP: Manhunt underway for two men after 10 killed in Saskatchewan stabbing spree
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement