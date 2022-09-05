One suspect dead in Saskatchewan stabbing spree as injury toll rises

Damien Sanderson, 31, suspected in a deadly stabbing spree Sunday in Saskatchewan that killed 10 people and injured 19, has been found dead, according to RCMP. Photo courtesy of RCMP Saskatchewan/Twitter

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- One of two suspects, accused in a stabbing spree that killed 10 people in Western Canada, has been found dead, police confirmed Monday as the injury toll rose to 19. Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead with wounds that "do not appear to be self-inflicted," Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said in a statement Monday. Advertisement

"His body was located outdoors, in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house being investigated," Blackmore said.

A second suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, is still at large and is facing three counts of first-degree murder after Sunday's stabbing spree at multiple locations in the Saskatchewan province, including James Smith Cree Nation. He is considered armed and dangerous.

"Myles Sanderson, Damien's brother, may have sustained injuries. This has not been confirmed," she said. "We want the public to know this because there is a possibility he may seek medical attention."

Myles Sanderson had been serving a nearly five-year federal sentence for assault and robbery. He got a statutory release and then disappeared.

"At this stage in our investigation, we believe some victims have been targeted by the suspect and others have been attacked randomly," Blackmore said.

The first victim was confirmed Monday by CBC as Lana Head, 49. She was from James Smith Cree Nation and had worked as a security guard at Northern Lights Casino.

Saskatchewan RCMP said they were notified at 5:40 a.m. Sunday of the first stabbing in James Smith Cree Nation, an indigenous community located about 36 miles east of Prince Albert. That was followed by calls reporting multiple stabbings throughout the community.

RCMP warned the public to shelter in place and urged everyone to exercise caution before allowing anyone into their home.

"Do not pick up hitchhikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 911," RCMP said in a tweet.

The suspects had last been seen driving a black Nissan Rogue SUV in the Saskatchewan capital of Regina. However, police said they were unsure Monday if Sanderson was still driving the Nissan and where he was headed.

Authorities in Manitoba and Alberta, which border Saskatchewan to the east and west, have also been notified to be on the lookout for Sanderson.

Authorities are still looking into the weapon used and a possible motive, Blackmore said.

The James Smith Cree Nation has declared a state of emergency until Sept. 30.

"As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement Sunday. "As this is an unfolding situation, I encourage everyone in the area to listen to the advice of law enforcement to take shelter and follow proper precautions."

"To James Cree Nation and the people of Saskatchewan: You are in our thoughts," Trudeau said. "We are here to support you during this difficult time."