Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is seen during the Victory Day military parade on the Red Square in Moscow on May 9. He called the death of two staffers at the Russian embassy in Kabul "absolutely unacceptable" on Monday. File Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE/

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Six people, including two Russian staff members, died on Monday in a suicide bombing in front of the Russian embassy in Kabul, Russian and Taliban officials said Monday. The attack happened near the entrance of the Russian embassy. Taliban guards shot and killed the attacker as he approached the embassy but his bomb detonated regardless. The Taliban reported earlier at least 10 people were injured in the explosion. Advertisement

The suicide bomber had tried to explode himself among people who had grouped in front of the embassy, according to Khalid Zadran, Kabul security department spokesman. The suspect, though, was identified by security and targeted, leading to the blast.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the incident "absolutely unacceptable" and a "terrorist act," but stop short of placing the blame on any one group. Russia is one of a few countries that have maintained a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan since the return of the Taliban to power.

"Our security services have launched an all-round probe into the attack and will take more serious steps to ensure the security of the [Russian] embassy so that such potential threats don't hinder the diplomatic mission's work," the Taliban government's foreign ministry said, according to the Russian state-run news agency TASS.