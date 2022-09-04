World COVID-19 eases as Japan, South Korea report 40% of weekly cases

Officials disinfect a traditional market in Gwangju, South Korea on Aug. 31 before Chuseok holiday on Saturday. Photo byt Yonhao/EPA-EFE

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 situation continues to ease worldwide with a 20% weekly drop in cases to around 573,000 daily and a 17% decline in deaths to about 1,800 each day though the virus continues to rage in Japan and South Korea with 41% of the infections. In the past week, 4,011,913 cases were reported and 12,675 deaths worldwide. Advertisement

On Sunday, Japan added 107,803 infections, with a 30% weekly decline, for a total of 19,478,674 in 10th worldwide with the record 255,534 two weeks ago. In the past week Japan led the world with 1,047,657.

Also, Japan gained 216 deaths for a total of 41,112 in 26th globally, one day after a record 291.

South Korea posted the second-most weekly cases 598,525, a 22% decrease, for a total of 23,569,192, including 72,144 Sunday, in sixth place. The nation added 79 deaths for a cumulative 27,093 in 37th, including a 1% weekly drop at 515, sixth-most worldwide.

Advertisement

Though BA.5 Omicron subvariant spreads worldwide, infections dropped to a daily average of 573,130 and passing 1 million the last time on April 13, according to tracking by Worldometers.info. On Jan. 21, the daily record was set at 3,839,998.

The total number of cases so far Sunday was 610,137,361, including 444,147 Saturday.

RELATED CDC panel recommends new booster shots targeting Omicron subvariants

Fatalities in the past week were down to 12,675. That seven-day daily average is 1,810 with the recent low 1,304 on June 21, the fewest since 1,073 on March 21, 2020, 10 days after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. The total is 6,503,299, including 1,248 Saturday. It was last under 1,000 on June 19 with 963.

Some nations do not report data on weekends. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn't report data on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

In the past week Asia reported 53.2% of the world's cases though it dropped 24% for a cumulative 184,694,704, according to Worldometers.info. Every continent decreased except Africa, a 2% rise for a total 12,615,748. Decreasing were North America at 25% for 114,677,069, Oceania 20% for 12,186,356, Europe 13% for a high 222,238,737, South America 10% for 63,724,026.

Every continent reported a weekly cases decrease for the second week in a row, led by Africa 31% for 257,414, Oceania 25% for 19,627, North America 23% for 1,526,203, Europe 20% for a high 1,904,737, South America 14% for 1,326,077, Asia 8% for 1,469,256.

Advertisement

The U.S. leads with 1,065,569 fatalities and 96,616,505 infections. The U.S. holds the world record for daily cases at 909,397 on Jan. 13. Brazil is second in deaths at 684,414, including 80 Sunday and fourth in cases at 34,515,431, including 10,080 Saturday. India is second in cases at 44,449,726, including 17,203 Sunday with 2,862 Monday, the least since 2,745 May 31, and third in deaths at 527,965, including 17 Sunday, the least since 13 June 23.

India has the daily deaths record at 4,529 on May 18, 2021, with no adjustments from regions.

Big case increases in the past week with more than 25,000 in descending order were Taiwan 23% with 213,803, Brazil 32% with 134,136, Hong Kong 28% with 67,452.

The United States reported the third-most cases 480,028 with a 24% decline, with No. 4 Russia up 15% with 322,315, No. 6 Germany 11% lower with 206,280, No. 7 Italy down 14% at 136,211, No. 9 France decreasing 8% at 115,156 and No. 10 Austria down 14% at 72,995.

Among nations reporting more than 100 deaths with big increases in the past week: No. 5 Russia 24% for 624 and No. 8 Philippines 14% for 349.

Brazil had the third-most deaths with 886 but an 8% decline. No. 4 Germany 658 with a 10% gain, No. 7 Italy 496 with 23% fewer, No. 9 Australia 313 with a % lower and No. 10 Spain 313 with a loss of 6%.

Advertisement

Russia is fourth in deaths at 384,711, including 87 Sunday and was last above 100 on May 1 with 110.

In the top 10 for deaths, Mexico is fifth with 329,617 including 45 Saturday, Peru sixth with 215,859 and 69 Saturday, Britain seventh with 188,242 with no data on weekends, Italy eighth with 175,802 including 48 Saturday, Indonesia ninth with 157,647 including 16 Sunday and France 10th with 154,189 with no change Saturday.

In the top 10 for cases, France is third with 34,579,843 including 15,597 Saturday, Germany is fifth with 32,247,828, Britain sixth with 23,521,792, Italy eighth with 21,925,073 including 17,660 Saturday, Russia ninth with 19,729,423 including 48,042 Sunday.

In all, more than 12.6 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, a gain of less than 100 million in two weeks, with the world's population of 7.9 billion, according to Bloomberg tracking. Mainland China leads with 3.4 billion doses administered and a 92.4% one-shot vaccination rate among the 1.5 billion population, the most in the world. India is second with 2.1 billion among the 1.4 billion population and a 74.3% rate.

Broken down by world regions, Latin American countries have administered at least one dose to 81% of the population, with Asia-Pacific and U.S.-Canada 80%, Europe at 69%, Middle East 57% and Africa at 27%, according to The New York Times tracking. These percentages have not changed in two weeks.

Advertisement

Japan, which has an 82.7% one-shot vaccination rate among all residents, is in the midst of a seventh wave amid the BA.5 Omicron variant,

"We protected ourselves from the infections up until recently, which means we lacked the immunity given by the natural infection," Kentaro Iwata, a professor of infectious diseases at Kobe University, told the Australian Broadcast Corp. "Therefore we are very susceptible to many infections."

Most of the cases were spreading among young adults who have lower vaccination rates than other age groups.

Iwata also said Japan struggled to distribute enough anti-viral medication, including Paxlovid, to vulnerable people.

"Japan's government failed to distribute this medicine very well. So we use this medicine only for 60,000 people, whereas in Korea more than 300,000 received this medicine by now with about half the population size comparing to Japan."

In the first peak, cases hit 26,184 on Aug. 22, 2021, amid the Delta surge and two weeks after the close of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, which were delayed one year because of the pandemic. The cases record until the surge was 105,816 on Feb. 6.

Unlike most other countries, Japan still has restrictions on the number of foreign tourists allowed to enter.

Advertisement

Japan has 325 deaths per million, which is 147th in the nation, with the world at 834.3 and Peru No. 1 at 6,355.

In cases, Japan's rate is 134,670 per million in 103th place with the world 78,273 and Austria the highest among large countries at 540,091 with Portugal 535,505 and Denmark 529,944. Japan's population is 125 million.

In June, Japan started allowing foreign tourists into the nation but capped the total number of travelers at 20,000 a day. Last week, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the cap would be lifted to 50,000 and the requirement to travel on organized tours only would be dropped starting Wednesday.

And negative PCR test won't be required.

On Saturday, South Korea ended its pre-departure requirement for inbound travelers. But a mandatory PCR test within the first 24 hours of entry into the country remains in place.

China, where COVID-19 emerged more than 2 1/2 years ago, has reported 5,226 deaths. Before a spike in April, it was 4,636, which stayed at that number since early February 2021.

On Sunday, China reported 384 cases with 5,659 on April 29. Those are confirmed cases with illness. Asymptomatic ones are reported separately in Mainland China.

Advertisement

Shanghai was locked down because of the recent outbreak. Schools reopened on Thursday.

Shanghai, a city with 26 million people, reported one locally transmitted confirmed patient, nine imported confirmed cases and six imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Chengdu, the nation's sixth-largest city with 16 million people, was ordered to lock down for at least four days on Thursday and 155 new local Covid-19 cases on Friday, up from 150 the previous day.

And the technology hub of Shenzhen reported 87 new infections on Friday.

The BA.5 Omicron strain has become the most dominant in the world, accounting for 88.7% of cases in the United States, according to the CDC projections through Saturday. The strain was first tracked in late April. Virtually all of the cases are linked to the Omicron variant.

The CDC has classified 29.5% of counties, districts and territories with a "high" category level, compared, with 42.9% "medium" and 27.6% "low." In "high" locations, masks are urged indoors.

New hospitalizations in the U.S. from July 27 to Tuesday were 5,314, which is a 6.6% weekly drop. A total of 5,198,924 have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since its inception. The U.S. total reported Sunday was 34,950, which is 4.9% capacity, and far below the record 160,113 (20.6%) on Jan. 20.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the CDC authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, which were updated to target a subvariant of Omicron. Those people 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech and 18 and older for Moderna.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is leaving in December as the chief White House medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the United States should improve on existing vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.

"One of the mistakes we've made is that we concentrate on the problem that's right in front of you, and put off focusing on what might be a problem in the future," Fauci told Bloomberg Law.

On Thursday in its weekly report, the CDC reported the U.S. adult one-shot vaccination rate was 90.2% with full vaccination at 77.3% and one booster at 5.6%. The full population rates are 79.2% for one shot, 67.5% for two, 48.5% for three, 34% for four with only those 50 and older allowed to get the second booster.

The European Medicines Agency, which endorsed the new vaccines Thursday, warned it's "important to protect Europeans against the likely risk of autumn and winter waves of infections. We need to be ready to face another winter with COVID-19."

Advertisement

The agency noted: "The pandemic is not over, but the swift development and adaptation of vaccines to respond to this virus is one of the greatest successes in the modern history of medicine: let's now make sure that we protect as many as possible, for ourselves and our loved ones."