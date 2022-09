A gunman attempted to shoot Argentina Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner outside of her home in Buenos Aires on Thursday. Although the shooter pulled the trigger, the gun didn't go off. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The Argentinian Football Association said on Friday that it's suspended all soccer matches following the assassination attempt against Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. The governing body of soccer in Argentina, which produces some of the world's best players, spoke out against political violence as it announced the suspension of matches. Advertisement

"The Argentinian Football Association expresses its strongest repudiation of what happened with Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner," the organization said in a tweet.

"We call on society as a whole, warning that violence of any kind is never the solution."

The decision affected three matches Friday in the AFA's First Division -- Patronato vs. Union, Rosario Central vs. Talleres and Lanus vs.Tigre.

Argentinian police arrested the would be assassin who intended to shoot Fernandez de Kirchner outside of her home on Thursday night. The attempt failed when the gun didn't go off.

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez called the attempt the "most serious event" to occur in the country since it gained independence nearly 40 years ago.