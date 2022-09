Lukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov died Thursday after reportedly falling out of his hospital window. Photo courtesy of Lukoil

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The chairman of Russian oil giant Lukoil died Thursday after reportedly falling out of his hospital window. Ravil Maganov, 67, fell from his window at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow. Lukoil issued a statement on Thursday saying that Maganov died "after a severe illness," but did not specify the cause. Advertisement

"Ravil Maganov immensely contributed to the development of not only the Company, but of the entire Russian oil and gas sector," the statement read.

Lukoil was one of few Russian businesses' to publicly criticize President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The company's board of directors called for an end to the war in early March, within days of the full-scale invasion of Russia's neighbor, according to NBC News.

Lukoil is Russia's biggest private company. Maganov had served on Lukoil's board of directors since 2020, and served as the company's first executive vice president since 1994.

Maganov is one of several high-profile Russian oligarchs who have died under mysterious circumstances since the war began.

According to the BBC, the body of millionaire Novatek former manager Sergei Protosenya was found alongside his wife and daughter at a Spanish villa on April 19.

Advertisement

Vladislav Avayev, a former vice-president of Gazprombank, was found dead with his wife and daughter in Moscow on April 18.

And Alexander Subbotin, a former Lukoil tyocoon, died of heart failure on April 9 after seeking alternative treatment from a shaman.