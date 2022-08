1/2

Queen Elizabeth II is seen on June 2 during the "Trooping of the Color" parade in London, Britain, which was part of the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration to mark 70 years on the throne. Photo by British Defense MinistryMOD/Crown Copyright via EPA-EFE

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- For the first time, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will break with tradition and welcome the country's new prime minister at her royal estate in Scotland, instead of London. The queen will meet with outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and welcome his successor, whoever it is, at her Balmoral Estate next week, royal officials said. Advertisement

Before now, the 96-year-old queen has always conducted the changeover at Buckingham Palace, her official residence in London. Balmoral is the queen's summer residence.

The longtime British monarch has had some health issues recently that have somewhat restricted her ability to get around. This year she's already had to cut several engagements short due to her condition and it would be difficult for her to make the round trip to London and back.

Johnson announced his resignation this summer following criticisms over his leadership, particularly with "Partygate" -- a scandal that involved Johnson and other members of the government flouting COVID-19 restrictions to appear at social gatherings. He decided to remain in his post until a new successor is chosen.

The next prime minister will be either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. The Conservative Party will elect one of those two on Monday.

Since she became queen in 1952, a total of 14 British prime ministers have served during her reign.