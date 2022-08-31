Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 31, 2022 / 6:20 PM

American nun, 83, freed five months after kidnapping in Burkina Faso

By Simon Druker
Louisiana nun Suellen Theresa Tennyson, who was kidnapped in West Africa in early April, has been freed and will be returned to the United States, authorities confirmed Wednesday. Photo courtesy of FBI
Louisiana nun Suellen Theresa Tennyson, who was kidnapped in West Africa in early April, has been freed and will be returned to the United States, authorities confirmed Wednesday. Photo courtesy of FBI

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Louisiana nun who was kidnapped in West Africa in early April, has been freed and will be returned to the United States, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Suellen Theresa Tennyson, 83, was kidnapped by armed gunmen in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, on April 5, according to the FBI. She had been living in the country at the time.

Advertisement

"I am grateful to God that Sister Suellen has been released from captivity, and I am thankful to everyone who helped return her to safety," Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said in a statement on his website.

At least 10 armed men stormed Tennyson's convent in Burkina Faso, taking only her, according to her Marianites of Holy Cross Convent in Covington, La.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans informed Kennedy in April of the kidnapping, and his office alerted the State Department.

Tennyson has no serious injuries, according to Kennedy's office.

"She is safe," Sister Ann Lacour told the Clarion Herald in an interview Wednesday.

"She is on American soil, but not in America. She is safe. She was recovered (Monday) morning. We have spoken to her. She eventually will get back to the United States.

Advertisement

"She's totally worn out. I told her how much people love her, and she doesn't have anything to worry about. I told her, 'You are alive and safe. That's all that matters.'"

Lacour said she did not know where Tennyson was.

The city of Yalgo is in northern Burkina Faso, not far from the border with Mali.

Read More

Oscar Pistorius sues for parole hearing in South Africa Police: Safeway shooter purchased firearms legally Australian man at center of podcast found guilty of killing wife in 1982

Latest Headlines

Oscar Pistorius sues for parole hearing in South Africa
World News // 5 hours ago
Oscar Pistorius sues for parole hearing in South Africa
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Paralympic superstar and convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius has filed documents to force South African authorities to hold a parole hearing for him as a new documentary shed new light on his girlfriend's 2013 death.
Britain lowers its COVID-19 alert level
World News // 5 hours ago
Britain lowers its COVID-19 alert level
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- British health officials announced Wednesday that its COVID-19alert has dropped from 3 to 2, the first time the alert has been that low since the start of the pandemic.
Queen Elizabeth II will host next British PM at her Scotland castle for 1st time
World News // 6 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II will host next British PM at her Scotland castle for 1st time
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- For the first time, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will break with tradition and welcome the country's new prime minister at her royal estate in Scotland, instead of London.
U.N. inspectors arrive to examine at-risk nuclear power plant in south Ukraine
World News // 11 hours ago
U.N. inspectors arrive to examine at-risk nuclear power plant in south Ukraine
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- United Nations inspectors were on their way to the troubled nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday to examine the facility and determine if it's safe amid constant fighting in the areas around it.
Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev remembered as effective leader, peacemaker
World News // 7 hours ago
Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev remembered as effective leader, peacemaker
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- As the world reacted to the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Soviet Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Gorbachev had a huge impact on the course of world history.
Saudi woman sentenced to 45 years in prison for social media posts
World News // 7 hours ago
Saudi woman sentenced to 45 years in prison for social media posts
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Saudi woman's social media posts has resulted in a 45-years prison sentence, as the country continues to crack down on dissent.
Pakistan satellite images show huge inland lake created by record deadly floods
World News // 8 hours ago
Pakistan satellite images show huge inland lake created by record deadly floods
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- NASA satellite images of Pakistan's massive flooding reveal it has created a 62-mile-wide inland lake. The images are from NASA's Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer instruments.
Russia suspends gas flow to Europe amid energy crisis
World News // 9 hours ago
Russia suspends gas flow to Europe amid energy crisis
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Russia shut down its main gas pipeline to Europe for three days Wednesday amid one of the worst energy crises the European Union has faced in recent memory, a move that led to speculation over claims of making repairs.
Severe drought uncovers several sunken WWII Nazi warships in Serbia river
World News // 9 hours ago
Severe drought uncovers several sunken WWII Nazi warships in Serbia river
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Severe drought around the world has uncovered a lot of buried history in recent months -- including a new discovery of more than a dozen German World War II ships at the bottom of a river in Serbia.
Inflation rose to record mark in August across 19 nations that use the euro
World News // 10 hours ago
Inflation rose to record mark in August across 19 nations that use the euro
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Inflation rose to an all-time high of more than 9% during the month of August in the collective of 19 countries that use the euro as their main currency, new figures showed Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bed Bath & Beyond announces some 150 store closures, layoffs
Bed Bath & Beyond announces some 150 store closures, layoffs
Biden unveils new efforts aimed at fixing teacher shortages, increasing pay
Biden unveils new efforts aimed at fixing teacher shortages, increasing pay
Solomon Islands blocks all naval visits after U.S., British ships denied entry
Solomon Islands blocks all naval visits after U.S., British ships denied entry
Pakistan satellite images show huge inland lake created by record deadly floods
Pakistan satellite images show huge inland lake created by record deadly floods
U.S.: Russia planning to hold 'sham' referenda to annex Ukrainian land
U.S.: Russia planning to hold 'sham' referenda to annex Ukrainian land
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement