Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 30, 2022 / 5:44 PM

Solomon Islands blocks all naval visits after U.S., British ships denied entry

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
Solomon Islands announces a temporary moratorium on all naval visits after U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry was denied entry on Aug. 20. Photo courtesy of Solomon Islands Government.
Solomon Islands announces a temporary moratorium on all naval visits after U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry was denied entry on Aug. 20. Photo courtesy of Solomon Islands Government.

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Solomon Islands has issued a temporary moratorium on all naval ships after failing to grant access in a timely manner to a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter and a British naval ship earlier this month.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, speaking Tuesday at a ceremony welcoming U.S. hospital ship USNS Mercy in Honiara, sought to clarify "misinformation" and blamed a paperwork issue for delaying the USCGC Oliver Henry on Aug. 20, before it diverted to Papua New Guinea.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, by the time the approval was communicated on the evening of Aug. 20, the ship's captain had decided to leave our waters," Sogavare said in a statement.

British ship HMAS Spey's entry was also delayed, the BBC reported.

RELATED China, Solomon Islands agree to new security pact, alarming neighbors

The Prime Minister's Office said the delayed entries will require the government to stop all access temporarily to "review and refine its approval requirements."

"To this end we have requested our partners give us time to review and put in place our new processes before sending further requests for military vessels to enter the country," Sogavare said in a statement, according to USNI. "We anticipate the new process to be smoother and timelier."

Advertisement

"The government has asked all partner countries with plans to conduct naval visits or patrols to put them on hold until a revised national mechanism is in place," according to a Solomon Islands government statement. "These will universally apply to all visiting naval vessels."

RELATED U.S. warns of Chinese military expansion in Solomon Islands amid security pact

"We're disappointed in this decision," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday. "While the lack of diplomatic clearance for the Oliver Henry was regrettable, however, the United States is pleased that the U.S. Navy ship Mercy -- it's a hospital ship -- received diplomatic clearance and was able to take port in Solomon Islands on the 29th."

Mercy is exempt from the moratorium and is expected to remain in Solomon Islands for several weeks as part of Pacific Partnership 2022.

The delayed entry has added to concerns, among U.S. allies and other Pacific Islands, over the possibility of China gaining a military foothold in the South Pacific after Honiara signed a security pact with Beijing in April.

RELATED U.S. delegation meets with Solomon Island officials over China

In response, the United States reopened its embassy on the island for the first time in 29 years.

Latest Headlines

Former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91
World News // 2 hours ago
Former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Mikhail Gorbachev, the president of the former Soviet Union, has died. He was 91 years old.
Australian man at center of podcast found guilty of killing wife in 1982
World News // 1 hour ago
Australian man at center of podcast found guilty of killing wife in 1982
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian man at the center of a well-known international crime podcast, was found guilty of murdering his former wife 40 years ago.
China's Shenzhen enters new four-day lockdown over COVID-19 outbreak
World News // 3 hours ago
China's Shenzhen enters new four-day lockdown over COVID-19 outbreak
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- China's "Silicon Valley" manufacturing hub ordered new lockdowns, shutting down the world's largest electronics market in the southern city of Shenzhen in response to a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
Canada invokes 1977 treaty to keep Enbridge Line 5 oil flowing
World News // 3 hours ago
Canada invokes 1977 treaty to keep Enbridge Line 5 oil flowing
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Canada has invoked a 1977 treaty for a second time in less than a year to force the United States to negotiate to keep the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline open or face "significant" economic damage if it shuts down.
Iranian ship tried to capture unmanned drone, Navy says
World News // 4 hours ago
Iranian ship tried to capture unmanned drone, Navy says
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- An attempt by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy to capture an unmanned drone was foiled by the U.S. Navy, according to a statement.
U.N. chief launches $160M fundraiser to help flood-ravaged Pakistan
World News // 7 hours ago
U.N. chief launches $160M fundraiser to help flood-ravaged Pakistan
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced a global campaign to raise $160 million in emergency funds for Pakistan amid catastrophic floods responsible for more than 1,100 deaths in the country since June.
Rapper stabbed and killed at British carnival
World News // 8 hours ago
Rapper stabbed and killed at British carnival
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- London Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 21-year-old rapper Takayo Nembhard, who performed under the name TKorStretch, was killed when he was stabbed at the Notting Hill Carnival.
Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr tells supporters to leave Green Zone: 'I don't want revolution'
World News // 10 hours ago
Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr tells supporters to leave Green Zone: 'I don't want revolution'
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr ordered his supporters to leave the government quarter in Baghdad, where they have been fighting for two days with security forces, deepening the country's political crisis.
Ukraine says forces making bold moves against targets in Russian-held Kherson
World News // 11 hours ago
Ukraine says forces making bold moves against targets in Russian-held Kherson
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces on Tuesday said they have made bold moves against Russian positions on battle lines in the southern part of the country as part of its long-awaited counteroffensive.
Severe drought in Spain uncovers ruins of 1st century Roman fort
World News // 12 hours ago
Severe drought in Spain uncovers ruins of 1st century Roman fort
An ancient Roman military camp in what is now northwestern Spain has been revealed in its entirety as reservoirs in Europe continue to shrink this month amid record-breaking drought.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine says forces making bold moves against targets in Russian-held Kherson
Ukraine says forces making bold moves against targets in Russian-held Kherson
Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr tells supporters to leave Green Zone: 'I don't want revolution'
Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr tells supporters to leave Green Zone: 'I don't want revolution'
Severe drought in Spain uncovers ruins of 1st century Roman fort
Severe drought in Spain uncovers ruins of 1st century Roman fort
U.S. Marshals arrest former Marine in El Salvador after years on the run
U.S. Marshals arrest former Marine in El Salvador after years on the run
Largest U.S. solar panel maker to spend up to $1 billion on new factory in Southeast
Largest U.S. solar panel maker to spend up to $1 billion on new factory in Southeast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement