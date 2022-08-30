Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 30, 2022 / 3:25 PM

Canada invokes 1977 treaty to keep Enbridge Line 5 oil flowing

By Sheri Walsh
Canada invokes a 1977 treaty, for the second time in a year, forcing the United States to negotiate to keep the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline open. Photo courtesy of Enbridge
Canada invokes a 1977 treaty, for the second time in a year, forcing the United States to negotiate to keep the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline open. Photo courtesy of Enbridge

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- For the second time in a year, Canada is invoking a 1977 treaty forcing the United States to negotiate to keep the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline open or face "significant" economic damage if it shuts down.

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced the invocation of the treaty Tuesday to ensure oil will continue flowing while officials negotiate.

Advertisement

"The economic and energy disruption and damage to Canada and the U.S. from a Line 5 shutdown would be widespread and significant," Joly said in a statement. "This would impact energy prices, such as propane for heating homes and the price of gas at the pump."

The 645-mile pipeline, which runs through Michigan and was built in 1953, has been a source of contention over fears it could leak and damage the environment around the Great Lakes. While there have been no leaks, the pipeline has been struck by boat anchors and cables.

RELATED Industry defends controversial Michigan oil pipeline

Calgary-based Enbridge insists the pipeline is safe and has told Michigan lawmakers the company plans to build a new tunnel to contain the aging pipeline. The company has also promised to reroute Line 5 around the Bad River reservation.

Advertisement

Canada invoked the 1977 treaty, which governs the free flow of oil between Canada and the United States, in November after mediation with Michigan failed and moved to the national level. The negotiations are in response to court cases in Wisconsin, where Line 5 runs along the southwestern shores of Lake Superior before crossing into Michigan. An Indigenous group in Wisconsin argues Enbridge no longer has the right to operate on its territory.

Canada, which relies on the pipeline for its energy needs, is working to avoid a shutdown.

RELATED Enbridge: Michigan oil pipeline needs reinforcement

"Canada is committed to working constructively to find a solution that responds to the interests of communities, respects Canada's rights under the treaty and ensures the continued and safe supply of energy to central Canada," Joly said.

Canada's natural resources minister warned last year that shutting down the pipeline could cost thousands of jobs and require 800 tanker rail cars and 2,000 trucks a day to move oil.

Joly warned Tuesday of the "domino effects" of a shutdown that could impact communities on both sides of the border.

RELATED Minnesota oil pipeline moving ahead

"At a time when global inflation is making it hard on families to make ends meet, these are unacceptable outcomes," she said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

China's Shenzhen enters new four-day lockdown over COVID-19 outbreak
World News // 7 minutes ago
China's Shenzhen enters new four-day lockdown over COVID-19 outbreak
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- China's "Silicon Valley" manufacturing hub ordered new lockdowns, shutting down the world's largest electronics market in the southern city of Shenzhen in response to a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
Iranian ship tried to capture unmanned drone, Navy says
World News // 46 minutes ago
Iranian ship tried to capture unmanned drone, Navy says
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- An attempt by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy to capture an unmanned drone was foiled by the U.S. Navy, according to a statement.
U.N. chief launches $160M fundraiser to help flood-ravaged Pakistan
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. chief launches $160M fundraiser to help flood-ravaged Pakistan
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced a global campaign to raise $160 million in emergency funds for Pakistan amid catastrophic floods responsible for more than 1,100 deaths in the country since June.
Rapper stabbed and killed at British carnival
World News // 5 hours ago
Rapper stabbed and killed at British carnival
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- London Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 21-year-old rapper Takayo Nembhard, who performed under the name TKorStretch, was killed when he was stabbed at the Notting Hill Carnival.
Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr tells supporters to leave Green Zone: 'I don't want revolution'
World News // 6 hours ago
Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr tells supporters to leave Green Zone: 'I don't want revolution'
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr ordered his supporters to leave the government quarter in Baghdad, where they have been fighting for two days with security forces, deepening the country's political crisis.
Ukraine says forces making bold moves against targets in Russian-held Kherson
World News // 8 hours ago
Ukraine says forces making bold moves against targets in Russian-held Kherson
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Ukrainian forces on Tuesday said they have made bold moves against Russian positions on battle lines in the southern part of the country as part of its long-awaited counteroffensive.
Severe drought in Spain uncovers ruins of 1st century Roman fort
World News // 9 hours ago
Severe drought in Spain uncovers ruins of 1st century Roman fort
An ancient Roman military camp in what is now northwestern Spain has been revealed in its entirety as reservoirs in Europe continue to shrink this month amid record-breaking drought.
UPI Archive: Princess Diana's death 25 years ago shocked the world
World News // 12 hours ago
UPI Archive: Princess Diana's death 25 years ago shocked the world
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- It's been 25 years since a car crash in Paris killed Princess Diana, her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul, shocking the world. Here's at look back at the events surrounding the Aug. 31, 1997 accident.
28 people, including Chinese barbecue attackers, charged with multiple crimes
World News // 21 hours ago
28 people, including Chinese barbecue attackers, charged with multiple crimes
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- More than two dozen people, including seven involved in the alleged assault of four women at a barbecue restaurant in June were charged in China on Monday.
U.S. calls for peace in Baghdad, says embassy not under threat
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. calls for peace in Baghdad, says embassy not under threat
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. officials are calling for peace and dialogue amid reports of "disturbing" violence in Baghdad's Green Zone on Monday after Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announced his withdrawal from political life.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Samsung, Gates Foundation develop new concept toilet
Samsung, Gates Foundation develop new concept toilet
Ukraine says forces making bold moves against targets in Russian-held Kherson
Ukraine says forces making bold moves against targets in Russian-held Kherson
Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr tells supporters to leave Green Zone: 'I don't want revolution'
Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr tells supporters to leave Green Zone: 'I don't want revolution'
U.S. calls for peace in Baghdad, says embassy not under threat
U.S. calls for peace in Baghdad, says embassy not under threat
28 people, including Chinese barbecue attackers, charged with multiple crimes
28 people, including Chinese barbecue attackers, charged with multiple crimes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement