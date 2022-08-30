Rapper stabbed and killed at British carnival

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- London Metropolitan Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old rapper was killed when he was stabbed at the Notting Hill Carnival.

Takayo Nembhard from Bristol, who performed under the name TKorStretch, was stabbed Monday evening and then taken to a hospital where he later died. The police have said that they have opened a murder investigation.

According to the Evening Standard, his manager, Chris Patrick, said that Nembhard went to the event with his younger sister and friends.

"This is the worst possible ending for a talented kid," Nembhard said.

Nembhard's songs garnered more than a million views on YouTube, and more than 300,000 plays on one of his songs on Spotify, according to the Evening Standard.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan condemned the stabbing, NME reported.

"Violence has no place on our streets and we are doing everything in our power to root it out," Khan said. "There is no honor in staying silent."

A person who witnessed the event said that the atmosphere changed abruptly.

"It all happened out of nowhere, one minute everyone was happy and chatting then it was carnage. There was blood everywhere and a guy on the floor," he said.