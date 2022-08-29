Breaking News
NASA scrubs Artemis 1 launch over technical problems
World News
Aug. 29, 2022 / 9:21 AM

Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; other quakes recorded

By Clyde Hughes
Indonesia's seismic agency said the earthquake activity Monday originated from the Mentawai-Siberut megathrust segment tectonic plate, and that shaking was felt in Padang, Bukittinggi, Riau, and Pasaman. Image courtesy U.S. Geological Survey
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A series of strong earthquakes were recorded in shallow waters off the Indonesian coast on Monday and rattled many residents on the western part of the island.

The strongest quake was measured with a magnitude of 6.4, according to Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.9.

The quake was centered just off Mentawai Island, about 105 miles southwest of Pariaman in West Sumatra province at a depth of 11 miles, the USGS said. The quake was measured in the Indian Ocean near where Indonesia stretches west and turns up near Malaysia.

There were other smaller earthquakes measured in the region on Monday, including one with a magnitude of 5.2. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injury.

The Indonesian agency said the seismic activity originated from the Mentawai-Siberut megathrust segment tectonic plate, and that shaking was felt in Padang, Bukittinggi, Riau, and Pasaman.

The region is no stranger to earthquake activity, as it's part of the "Ring of Fire," an arc of fault lines circling the Pacific basin from Asia to the U.S. West Coast.

Last December, a 7.3-magnitude quake also struck off the Indonesian coast about 70 miles north of Maumere on Flores Island.

