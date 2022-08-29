Breaking News
NASA scrubs Artemis 1 launch over technical problems
Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 29, 2022 / 9:28 AM

Russia to host war games with China as West joins in Exercise Pitch Black

By Adam Schrader
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a forum held in Beijing in April 2019. The Russian Defense Ministry announced Monday that it will conduct military drills with forces from China and several former members of the Soviet Union. File Photo by Xie Huanchi/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b89569cd1f6132498ce8b2ae74dea3a5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a forum held in Beijing in April 2019. The Russian Defense Ministry announced Monday that it will conduct military drills with forces from China and several former members of the Soviet Union. File Photo by Xie Huanchi/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Russian Defense Ministry announced Monday that it will conduct military drills with forces from China and several former members of the Soviet Union amid tensions with the West over the war in Ukraine.

Russian officials announced the war games in a post to Telegram and said that the Vostok 2022 exercises will be held from Sept. 1-7 in seven locations in the country's Eastern Military District, as well as the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan.

Advertisement

The drills will take place at the same time the Royal Australian Air Force is hosting Exercise Pitch Black, a large-scale training engagement with 16 other nations including the United States, Britain and France.

"Vostok 2022 strategic command post exercise provides for various options for inter-service and coalition groupings of troops to ensure the military security of the Russian Federation and its allies," the statement reads.

RELATED U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the objectives of the drills are to check the level of preparedness and improve the skills of commanders in coalition groups "when repelling aggression in the eastern direction and in the far eastern maritime zone."

Advertisement

Russia said that more than 50,000 soldiers and more than 5,000 pieces of weapons and military equipment will participate in the exercises. That equipment will include 140 aircraft, 60 warships, boats and support vessels.

In Australia, Exercise Pitch Black -- which is ongoing through Sept. 8 -- will include more than 100 aircraft and 2,500 personnel.

RELATED Russia strikes engine factory as shelling continues near Ukraine nuclear plant

Besides China, other countries participating in Russia's war games include Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria and Tajikistan.

Russia said its Airborne units, long-range bombers and military transport planes will be taking part in the drills while ships in its Pacific Fleet and China's naval forces drill in assisting land troops in the Sea of Japan.

China's Defense Ministry confirmed in a press release that it would be participating in the exercises but said that its participation "is unrelated to the current international and regional situation."

RELATED Putin signs decree to give money to Ukrainians who fled war to Russia

Defense ties between Russia and China have grown stronger since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 as China has blamed the United States and NATO for provoking Moscow into invading Ukraine.

Russia has supported China amid tensions with the United States after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month.

Advertisement

The U.S. Navy on Sunday sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait, leading Chinese military officials to say the country remains on "high alert."

Latest Headlines

Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; other quakes recorded
World News // 7 minutes ago
Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; other quakes recorded
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A series of strong earthquakes were recorded in shallow waters off the Indonesian coast on Monday and rattled many residents on the western part of the island.
Russian forces shell targets near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ahead of U.N. inspection
World News // 1 hour ago
Russian forces shell targets near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ahead of U.N. inspection
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Hours before United Nations inspectors were scheduled to arrive and examine Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant on Monday, Russian forces shelled areas nearby and kept up concern for the facility's safety.
U.N. nuclear inspectors depart for Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. nuclear inspectors depart for Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Monday that a team of inspectors was on its way to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, following mounting fears that fighting could result in nuclear catastrophe.
Russia strikes engine factory as shelling continues near Ukraine nuclear plant
World News // 23 hours ago
Russia strikes engine factory as shelling continues near Ukraine nuclear plant
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Russian forces conducted a strike on the Motor Sich engine factory near Zaporizhzhia where Ukrainian Air Force helicopters were being repaired, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.
Princess Diana's car sells at auction for over $763K as 25th anniversary of her death nears
World News // 1 day ago
Princess Diana's car sells at auction for over $763K as 25th anniversary of her death nears
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A car driven by Princess Diana, who died nearly 25 years ago, sold at auction Saturday for more than $760,000.
Putin signs decree to give money to Ukrainians who fled war to Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Putin signs decree to give money to Ukrainians who fled war to Russia
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed a decree stating that the government would give money to Ukrainians who fled the war to Russia.
Death toll from Pakistan floods nears 1000
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll from Pakistan floods nears 1000
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Pakistan has risen to nearly 1,000 since June, officials said Saturday.
Hungary allows construction of Russian nuclear reactors
World News // 1 day ago
Hungary allows construction of Russian nuclear reactors
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Hungary will allow the construction of two new nuclear reactors by the Russian state-owned company Rosatom, Hungary's foreign minister said.
Airstrike hits school in Tigray region in Ethiopia; 7 dead
World News // 1 day ago
Airstrike hits school in Tigray region in Ethiopia; 7 dead
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- An airstrike targeting the Tigray region of Ethiopia hit a kindergarten, killing at least seven people, including children, officials said.
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant faces fresh shelling
World News // 2 days ago
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant faces fresh shelling
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The nuclear power plant in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia faced fresh shelling Saturday as officials worked on finalizing plans for U.N. inspectors to visit the besieged facility, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'
Russia strikes engine factory as shelling continues near Ukraine nuclear plant
Russia strikes engine factory as shelling continues near Ukraine nuclear plant
Salt Lake Police release footage of Nykon Brandon's fatal encounter with officers
Salt Lake Police release footage of Nykon Brandon's fatal encounter with officers
Four dead including suspect after Texas man set homes on fire, shot those who fled
Four dead including suspect after Texas man set homes on fire, shot those who fled
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement