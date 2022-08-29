Trending
Aug. 29, 2022 / 11:30 AM

Antelope gores zoo worker to death in Sweden

By Adam Schrader
A zoo worker died late Sunday after an antelope gored him to death at Oland Animal and Entertainment Park in Sweden. Elands at pictures at the park are seen at the park in 2021. Photo courtesy of Oland Animal and Entertainment Park/<a href="https://www.facebook.com/olandsdjurpark/posts/pfbid0Jj117j1WpnaKpLjT1n4LLaV3zM5QDKihtNYKkMBD9ZX7HcqQ91coHY17S8P3XXRVl">Facebook</a>
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A zoo worker died late Sunday after an antelope at the animal park gored him to death in Sweden, according to local media reports.

Police officers were called to the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park on the southwestern island of Oland around 5 p.m. on Sunday where the man, who has not been identified, was found dead, police spokesperson Robert Loeffel told Swedish broadcaster SVT.

The worker, who had many years of experience handling eland antelopes, was taking the animals to the stables after the park had closed.

The zoo confirmed the man's death on its website and said it would remain closed and provide staff with support and counseling after the death of their colleague.

The incident was witnessed by the zoo's chief executive, Richard Berglund, who told the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter that the antelope is still at the zoo and will not be euthanized but may be moved to another zoo.

"I myself was involved and it could not have been done in any other way," Berglund told SVT.

"We were going to feed the animals and suddenly it attacked, we have never had any problems with those animals before."

Police officials said that they regard the situation as a "very serious incident" and is being investigated as a possible crime of "causing the death of another."

Under Swedish law, causing the death of another is defined as "whoever causes the death of another through negligence is sentenced for causing the death of another to imprisonment for a maximum of two years or, if the crime is minor, to a fine."

Rickard Lundqvist, a police spokesperson, told SVT that such investigations are routine when an incident happens at a workplace and does not have to mean that a person is a suspect.

Elands are one of the two largest antelope species and are found in the savannas of eastern and southern Africa. Male elands can weigh up to a ton.

World News // 21 minutes ago
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border.
World News // 1 hour ago
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Air France confirmed Monday it suspended two pilots for a fight in the cockpit of a commercial passenger airliner in June.
World News // 1 hour ago
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The death toll from flooding in Pakistan passed 1,100 on Monday as officials said that one-third of the country is underwater from an "unrelenting cycle of monsoons."
World News // 3 hours ago
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Russian Defense Ministry announced Monday that it will conduct military drills with forces from China and several former members of the Soviet Union amid tensions with the West over the war in Ukraine.
World News // 3 hours ago
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A series of strong earthquakes were recorded in shallow waters off the Indonesian coast on Monday and rattled many residents on the western part of the island.
World News // 4 hours ago
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Hours before United Nations inspectors were scheduled to arrive and examine Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant on Monday, Russian forces shelled areas nearby and kept up concern for the facility's safety.
World News // 7 hours ago
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Monday that a team of inspectors was on its way to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, following mounting fears that fighting could result in nuclear catastrophe.
World News // 9 hours ago
NEW YORK, Aug. 29 (UPI) -- It's been 25 years since Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed died in a car crash after being chased by paparazzi. New laws, social media and pandemic lockdowns have since helped deflate the practice of hounding celebrities.
World News // 1 day ago
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Russian forces conducted a strike on the Motor Sich engine factory near Zaporizhzhia where Ukrainian Air Force helicopters were being repaired, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.
World News // 1 day ago
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A car driven by Princess Diana, who died nearly 25 years ago, sold at auction Saturday for more than $760,000.
