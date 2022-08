India's national flag is seen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. India's accusation came after a Chinese military tracking vessel docked in Sri Lanka for several days. The ship monitors satellites, rockets and intercontinental ballistic missile launches. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka over the weekend. It complained that Beijing "violated basic diplomatic etiquette" during an Indian mission in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Advertisement

The commission also expressed concern that Beijing is "militarizing" the Taiwan Strait.

The remarks were the first from the Indian government about China's activities in the Taiwan Strait.

India's accusation came after a Chinese military tracking vessel docked in Sri Lanka for several days. The ship monitors satellites, rockets and intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

China's foreign affairs ministry said the ship was conducting maritime research, in line with international law and practice.

The controversy creates a new diplomatic headache for Beijing. India had been largely silent on Taiwan, especially during Pelosi's visit while allies like the United States took a more aggressive stance against China.

"Knowing that China does not want escalation on multiple fronts, India is venturing to create a new leverage where none existed before, by calling China out on Taiwan," Wen-ti Sung, a political scientist at the Australian National University, said according to The Guardian.