28 people, including Chinese barbecue attackers, charged with multiple crimes

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- More than two dozen people, including seven involved in the alleged assault of four women at a barbecue restaurant in June, were charged in China on Monday.

The group of 28 people, led by key defendant Chen Jizhi, reportedly committed 11 crimes and four administrative illegal actions in the city of Tangshan and elsewhere since 2012.

The crimes include illegal detention, affray, intentional injury, opening casinos and robbery.

"These evil forces had caused adverse social impact by indulging in crimes, oppressing the residents and destroying economic and social order," the People's Procuratorate of Hebei said.

Chen allegedly approached a group of four women dining at a restaurant in the June 10 attack, and began to beat one of them after she refused his advances.

The other three were also beaten after attempting to help her and all four sustained minor injuries. Two were treated at a local hospital and discharged on July 1.

Provincial authorities and the Ministry of Public Security requested an investigation into the case and severe punishment for the attackers.

The provincial Communist Party of China's discipline inspection commission and supervision commission also said they found corruption and a "protective umbrella" that sheltered the group.

Eight civil servants including Ma Aijun, head of the Lubei district branch of Tangshan's public security bureau, and other local police officers in Tangshan were put under lien while facing investigation.