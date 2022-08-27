Advertisement
World News
Aug. 27, 2022 / 12:42 PM

Airstrike hits school in Tigray region in Ethiopia; 7 dead

By Danielle Haynes

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- An airstrike targeting the Tigray region of Ethiopia hit a kindergarten, killing at least seven people, including children, officials said.

The strike took place Friday in the city of Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, according to UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

Advertisement

She said the U.N. agency "strongly condemns" the attack.

"The strike hit a kindergarten, killing several children, and injuring others. UNICEF calls on all parties to agree to an immediate cessation of hostilities," she tweeted.

RELATED U.N. warns of catastrophic water shortage

"Yet again, an escalation of violence in northern Ethiopia has caused children to pay the heaviest price. For almost two years, children and their families in the region have endured the agony of this conflict. It must end."

The New York Times said the strike came two days after Tigray fighters clashed with Ethiopian government forces, ending a five-month cease-fire. Each side of the conflict blamed the other for renewing the violence.

The Ethiopian government released a statement after the attack, vowing to "take action" against Tigray fighters.

RELATED U.S. military conducts airstrikes targeting Iran-backed groups in Syria

The United Nations said last week that Ethiopia, along with neighboring Kenya and Somalia, are without safe access to water amid a severe drought. Russell warned children in the region are at risk of dying of severe malnutrition and water-born disease.

Advertisement

"History shows that when high levels of severe acute malnutrition in children combine with deadly outbreaks of diseases like cholera or diarrhea, child mortality rises dramatically -- and tragically. When water either isn't available or is unsafe, the risks to children multiply exponentially," she said. "Across the Horn of Africa and the Sahel, millions of children are just one disease away from catastrophe."

Read More

Somalia ends Mogadishu hotel siege; at least 21 dead

Latest Headlines

Hungary allows construction of Russian nuclear reactors
World News // 21 minutes ago
Hungary allows construction of Russian nuclear reactors
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Hungary will allow the construction of two new nuclear reactors by the Russian state-owned company Rosatom, Hungary's foreign minister said.
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant faces fresh shelling
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant faces fresh shelling
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The nuclear power plant in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia faced fresh shelling Saturday as officials worked on finalizing plans for U.N. inspectors to visit the besieged facility, officials said.
Turkish pop star Gulsen jailed over on-stage joke about religious schools
World News // 20 hours ago
Turkish pop star Gulsen jailed over on-stage joke about religious schools
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Turkish pop star Gulsen has been jailed for comments she made on stage regarding Imam Hatip religious schools. She faces charges of allegedly "inciting hatred."
Pakistan declares emergency as flooding displaces millions
World News // 21 hours ago
Pakistan declares emergency as flooding displaces millions
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The government of Pakistan declared an emergency on Friday, amid heavy flooding that has killed hundreds of people so far.
Because of drought, mysterious 'Spanish Stonehenge' submerged no more
World News // 22 hours ago
Because of drought, mysterious 'Spanish Stonehenge' submerged no more
The Dolmen of Guadalperal, the man-made rock formation -- dubbed "Spanish Stonehenge" because it resembles the more famous English Stonehenge -- has emerged from the Valdecanas reservoir because of drought.
Regulator: Brits will see energy prices jump up to 80% this winter
World News // 1 day ago
Regulator: Brits will see energy prices jump up to 80% this winter
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The British regulator said energy bills are likely explode in the fall, jumping in some instances as high as 80%, putting pressure on customers as a new prime minister takes hold and the Russian war in Ukraine continues
Threatened Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to power grid; U.N. inspectors plan visit
World News // 1 day ago
Threatened Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to power grid; U.N. inspectors plan visit
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- There was more shelling on Friday near the nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine that was knocked off the country's power grid, and U.N. inspectors say they're working on a trip to visit the facility.
Police arrest man believed to be the masked killer of 9-year-old British girl
World News // 1 day ago
Police arrest man believed to be the masked killer of 9-year-old British girl
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- British police say they have captured a suspect they believe was the gunman who shot a 9-year-old Liverpool girl dead earlier this week and set off a national manhunt for two people.
Shelling disconnects Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from Ukraine electric grid
World News // 1 day ago
Shelling disconnects Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from Ukraine electric grid
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Thursday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was disconnected from the country's national grid, after fires from shelling damaged the sole transmission line.
Court gives former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn temporary reprieve from arrest
World News // 1 day ago
Court gives former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn temporary reprieve from arrest
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- An Islamabad anti-terrorism court has given former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a temporary reprieve from arrest. Khan was charged with threatening government officials and a judge in a political rally.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends 4 elected school board members after Parkland report
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends 4 elected school board members after Parkland report
Federal judge says Texas can't ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
Federal judge says Texas can't ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
Affidavit: Trump home search spurred by indications of classified records, obstruction
Affidavit: Trump home search spurred by indications of classified records, obstruction
Alex Jones accused of transferring millions to himself while declaring bankruptcy
Alex Jones accused of transferring millions to himself while declaring bankruptcy
Turkish pop star Gulsen jailed over on-stage joke about religious schools
Turkish pop star Gulsen jailed over on-stage joke about religious schools
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement