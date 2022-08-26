Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 26, 2022 / 11:35 AM

Regulator: Brits will see energy prices jump up to 80% this winter

By Clyde Hughes
British Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, shown at the National Exhibition Center in Birmingham on August 23, called the news of the coming energy rate hikes stressful to residents. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
British Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, shown at the National Exhibition Center in Birmingham on August 23, called the news of the coming energy rate hikes stressful to residents. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The British regulator said energy bills are expected to explode in the fall, jumping in some instances as high as 80%, putting pressure on customers as a new prime minister takes hold and the Russian war in Ukraine continues.

Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said the typical household would pay $4,200 over the next year for electricity and natural gas from the currently $2,330 currently.

Advertisement

The increase to the British energy cap is expected to take in October, which follows a 54% increase in April.

"This will be devastating for many families," Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, told the BBC. "The difficult news I have to give today is that prices look like they are continuing to rise."

The energy price cap was created to keep customers from being taken advantage of by creating a maximum that households will pay per unit.

British Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said, according to Sky News, while "help is coming" as far as energy prices, he admitted the new price increases will cause stress and anxiety for many people."

Keith Anderson, the chief executive of ScottishPower, said the government needs to provide some kind of relief for homeowners in the cold-weather months.

Advertisement

"The size and scale of this issue is truly catastrophic for U.K. households and that's why only a big solution can tackle it once and for all to shelter people from the worst this winter," Anderson said, according to Sky News.

Read More

Shelling disconnects Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from Ukraine electric grid China declares emergency as heat, drought threaten crops, manufacturing Ukrainian diplomat: Reform impossible with Russia on U.N. Security Council

Latest Headlines

Threatened Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to power grid; U.N. inspectors plan visit
World News // 3 hours ago
Threatened Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to power grid; U.N. inspectors plan visit
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- There was more shelling on Friday near the nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine that was knocked off the country's power grid, and U.N. inspectors say they're working on a trip to visit the facility.
Police arrest man believed to be the masked killer of 9-year-old British girl
World News // 2 hours ago
Police arrest man believed to be the masked killer of 9-year-old British girl
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- British police say they have captured a suspect they believe was the gunman who shot a 9-year-old Liverpool girl dead earlier this week and set off a national manhunt for two people.
Shelling disconnects Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from Ukraine electric grid
World News // 17 hours ago
Shelling disconnects Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from Ukraine electric grid
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Thursday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was disconnected from the country's national grid, after fires from shelling damaged the sole transmission line.
Court gives former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn temporary reprieve from arrest
World News // 19 hours ago
Court gives former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn temporary reprieve from arrest
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- An Islamabad anti-terrorism court has given former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a temporary reprieve from arrest. Khan was charged with threatening government officials and a judge in a political rally.
Mandalay resistance group apologizes for 2 deaths due to mistaken identity
World News // 21 hours ago
Mandalay resistance group apologizes for 2 deaths due to mistaken identity
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A case of mistaken identity that led to the death of a married couple in Myanmar has led a Mandalay resistance group to issue a public apology on Wednesday.
Police identify second man in shooting death of 9-year-old girl in England
World News // 22 hours ago
Police identify second man in shooting death of 9-year-old girl in England
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- British police have identified a second man in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl in Liverpool, England, earlier this week, investigators said at a briefing Thursday.
Putin issues decree to boost Russian troop numbers by 2023
World News // 23 hours ago
Putin issues decree to boost Russian troop numbers by 2023
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- After six months of a war with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an expansion of the country's military to more than two million on Thursday.
U.S. privately responds to Iran on possible return to nuclear deal
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. privately responds to Iran on possible return to nuclear deal
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The State Department has responded to the European Union's proposed text that could help bring the United States and Iran back into the Obama-era nuclear deal.
At least 180 dead in Afghanistan after weeks of heavy rains, flash flooding
World News // 1 day ago
At least 180 dead in Afghanistan after weeks of heavy rains, flash flooding
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- More than 180 people have died in Afghanistan due to heavy flooding over the past month that has also damaged or destroyed thousands of homes, authorities said on Thursday.
Japan's police chief resigns over Shinzo Abe assassination
World News // 1 day ago
Japan's police chief resigns over Shinzo Abe assassination
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Japan's national police chief announced his resignation on Thursday, taking responsibility for failing to prevent the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Active shooter' kills 2, injures 4 at Kentucky homeless shelter
'Active shooter' kills 2, injures 4 at Kentucky homeless shelter
Biden signs order to spur domestic production of semiconductor chips
Biden signs order to spur domestic production of semiconductor chips
Police solve mystery of human remains found in Southern California desert in 1991
Police solve mystery of human remains found in Southern California desert in 1991
Shelling disconnects Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from Ukraine electric grid
Shelling disconnects Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from Ukraine electric grid
Threatened Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to power grid; U.N. inspectors plan visit
Threatened Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to power grid; U.N. inspectors plan visit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement