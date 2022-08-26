Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 26, 2022 / 8:40 AM

Police arrest man believed to be the masked killer of 9-year-old British girl

By Clyde Hughes

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- British police say they have captured a suspect they believe was the gunman who shot a 9-year-old Liverpool girl dead earlier this week and set off a national manhunt for two people.

Police in Merseyside said the suspect was arrested during an armed police operation on Thursday night. They did not immediately identify the suspect, but said he's 36 years old and from the Huyton area. Merseyside is a section of Liverpool located about 170 miles northwest of downtown London.

Advertisement

Officials said the man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, as well as two charges of attempted murder.

Police said the ski-masked suspect chased another man into the girl's home on Monday night and opened fire, hitting the girl and the man he was chasing. The girl's mother was slightly injured as she tried to slam the door on the shooter.

RELATED Mandalay resistance group apologizes for 2 deaths due to mistaken identity

"The arrest came after an operation involving armed officers in the Merseyside area [Thursday] night," Merseyside Police said in a statement. "The man is currently in custody where he is being questioned by detectives. An investigation remains ongoing."

The man who was chased, the one who was also shot inside the girl's home, was arrested on Tuesday in a hospital. Police identified him as 35-year-old Joseph Nee and said he's a convicted burglar with ties to organized crime. He faces charges of violating his parole.

Advertisement

Authorities initially said that the gunman was chasing two people outside the Korbel home on Monday night. Police haven't said whether a second person is also being sought.

RELATED Prosecutor says officers who shot Rayshard Brooks won't face charges

The bizarre shooting set of a national manhunt for the gunman and drew a public outpouring of grief over the child's death. Police this week were clearly upset by the brazen crime and said it "crossed every boundary." They also said directly to the killer at a news conference on Thursday, "We will find you wherever you go."

"Liv was a unique chatty, nosy little girl who broke the mold when she was born. She loved life and all it had to offer," the girl's family said according to The Guardian.

"We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life."

Read More

Grand jury indicts suspect in Albuquerque killings on three murder charges

Latest Headlines

More shelling near disconnected Ukraine nuclear plant; U.N. team planning mission
World News // 1 hour ago
More shelling near disconnected Ukraine nuclear plant; U.N. team planning mission
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- There was more shelling Friday near the nuclear plant in southeast Ukraine that's the focus of serious concern and has been knocked off the country's power grid, as U.N. inspectors plan a mission to the facility.
Shelling disconnects Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from Ukraine electric grid
World News // 15 hours ago
Shelling disconnects Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from Ukraine electric grid
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Thursday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was disconnected from the country's national grid, after fires from shelling damaged the sole transmission line.
Court gives former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn temporary reprieve from arrest
World News // 17 hours ago
Court gives former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn temporary reprieve from arrest
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- An Islamabad anti-terrorism court has given former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a temporary reprieve from arrest. Khan was charged with threatening government officials and a judge in a political rally.
Mandalay resistance group apologizes for 2 deaths due to mistaken identity
World News // 19 hours ago
Mandalay resistance group apologizes for 2 deaths due to mistaken identity
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A case of mistaken identity that led to the death of a married couple in Myanmar has led a Mandalay resistance group to issue a public apology on Wednesday.
Police identify second man in shooting death of 9-year-old girl in England
World News // 20 hours ago
Police identify second man in shooting death of 9-year-old girl in England
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- British police have identified a second man in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl in Liverpool, England, earlier this week, investigators said at a briefing Thursday.
Putin issues decree to boost Russian troop numbers by 2023
World News // 22 hours ago
Putin issues decree to boost Russian troop numbers by 2023
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- After six months of a war with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an expansion of the country's military to more than two million on Thursday.
U.S. privately responds to Iran on possible return to nuclear deal
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. privately responds to Iran on possible return to nuclear deal
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The State Department has responded to the European Union's proposed text that could help bring the United States and Iran back into the Obama-era nuclear deal.
At least 180 dead in Afghanistan after weeks of heavy rains, flash flooding
World News // 1 day ago
At least 180 dead in Afghanistan after weeks of heavy rains, flash flooding
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- More than 180 people have died in Afghanistan due to heavy flooding over the past month that has also damaged or destroyed thousands of homes, authorities said on Thursday.
Japan's police chief resigns over Shinzo Abe assassination
World News // 1 day ago
Japan's police chief resigns over Shinzo Abe assassination
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Japan's national police chief announced his resignation on Thursday, taking responsibility for failing to prevent the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last month.
25 dead after Russian attack on Ukraine train station; more fighting in southeast
World News // 1 day ago
25 dead after Russian attack on Ukraine train station; more fighting in southeast
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station on Ukraine's Independence Day numbered 25 and separate attacks near Kyiv and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were reported Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Most federal student loans will qualify for forgiveness, White House says
Most federal student loans will qualify for forgiveness, White House says
Biden signs order to spur domestic production of semiconductor chips
Biden signs order to spur domestic production of semiconductor chips
Police solve mystery of human remains found in Southern California desert in 1991
Police solve mystery of human remains found in Southern California desert in 1991
At least 180 dead in Afghanistan after weeks of heavy rains, flash flooding
At least 180 dead in Afghanistan after weeks of heavy rains, flash flooding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement