Police arrest man believed to be the masked killer of 9-year-old British girl

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- British police say they have captured a suspect they believe was the gunman who shot a 9-year-old Liverpool girl dead earlier this week and set off a national manhunt for two people.

Police in Merseyside said the suspect was arrested during an armed police operation on Thursday night. They did not immediately identify the suspect, but said he's 36 years old and from the Huyton area. Merseyside is a section of Liverpool located about 170 miles northwest of downtown London.

Officials said the man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, as well as two charges of attempted murder.

Police said the ski-masked suspect chased another man into the girl's home on Monday night and opened fire, hitting the girl and the man he was chasing. The girl's mother was slightly injured as she tried to slam the door on the shooter.

"The arrest came after an operation involving armed officers in the Merseyside area [Thursday] night," Merseyside Police said in a statement. "The man is currently in custody where he is being questioned by detectives. An investigation remains ongoing."

The man who was chased, the one who was also shot inside the girl's home, was arrested on Tuesday in a hospital. Police identified him as 35-year-old Joseph Nee and said he's a convicted burglar with ties to organized crime. He faces charges of violating his parole.

Authorities initially said that the gunman was chasing two people outside the Korbel home on Monday night. Police haven't said whether a second person is also being sought.

The bizarre shooting set of a national manhunt for the gunman and drew a public outpouring of grief over the child's death. Police this week were clearly upset by the brazen crime and said it "crossed every boundary." They also said directly to the killer at a news conference on Thursday, "We will find you wherever you go."

"Liv was a unique chatty, nosy little girl who broke the mold when she was born. She loved life and all it had to offer," the girl's family said according to The Guardian.

"We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life."