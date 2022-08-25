Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 25, 2022 / 7:50 AM

Japan's police chief resigns over Shinzo Abe assassination

By Thomas Maresca
1/2
Japan's national police chief announced his resignation Thursday, taking responsibility for failing to prevent the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July. File Photo by Kimimasa Mayama/EPA-EFE
Japan's national police chief announced his resignation Thursday, taking responsibility for failing to prevent the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July. File Photo by Kimimasa Mayama/EPA-EFE

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Japan's national police chief announced his resignation on Thursday, taking responsibility for failing to prevent the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last month.

Itaru Nakamura, general commissioner of the National Police Agency, made the announcement at a press conference for a report on security lapses at the July 8 election rally where Abe was shot twice by a man with a homemade firearm.

Advertisement

"As we advance new security arrangements, it is a matter of course to go at it with a new lineup of people," Nakamura said, according to Kyodo News.

The police agency's report found that a change in the positioning of officers ahead of Abe's speech outside a train station in the western city of Nara left him vulnerable to the attack.

RELATED COVID-19: Japan's prime minister tests positive amid 200,000 cases per day in past week

The suspected assailant, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached Abe from behind and fired at close range while the former prime minister was delivering a campaign speech ahead of parliamentary elections.

The report concluded that there was a "high possibility" that the attack could have been prevented if police had identified the risks ahead of time.

Shootings in Japan are extremely rare, as the country has some of the most restrictive gun laws in the world. The incident shocked the nation and raised questions about its relaxed security practices for high-profile figures.

Advertisement

Thursday's police report called for enhanced training in VIP and dignitary protection and urged updates to police protection guidelines.

Nakamura said in a July press conference that he had "seriously taken to heart that police could not live up to our responsibilities."

"I think I truly bear a heavy responsibility," he said.

RELATED Japan pays final respects to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

The alleged shooter was arrested at the scene and has been undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, which could take months to complete.

Yamagami told police that he held a grudge against Abe for what he believed to be support for a religious organization. The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, formerly known as the Unification Church, has confirmed Yamagami's mother is a member.

Abe, 67, was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, holding office from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 until 2020, when he resigned due to recurring health issues.

Read More

Japan introduces program encouraging population to drink more

Latest Headlines

At least 25 dead after Russian attack on Ukraine train station; more fighting in southeast
World News // 21 minutes ago
At least 25 dead after Russian attack on Ukraine train station; more fighting in southeast
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station on Ukraine's Independence Day now numbers more than two dozen and separate attacks near Kyiv and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were reported Thursday.
Study finds pro-U.S. social media campaign targeting adversaries
World News // 11 hours ago
Study finds pro-U.S. social media campaign targeting adversaries
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have cracked down on hundreds of social media accounts designed to spread United States' narratives in the Middle East and central Asia, according to a new report.
Vote counting begins in close Angolan election
World News // 13 hours ago
Vote counting begins in close Angolan election
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Angola's ruling party could find itself out of power for the first time in nearly five decades as vote counting begins in one of the country's closest elections since a civil war two decades ago.
China declares emergency as heat, drought threaten crops, manufacturing
World News // 14 hours ago
China declares emergency as heat, drought threaten crops, manufacturing
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A heat wave in China is threatening food production in that country, as high temperatures cause parts of the massive Yangtze River to dry up and threaten crops.
Russian missile attack kills 22 at Ukraine railway station on Independence Day
World News // 14 hours ago
Russian missile attack kills 22 at Ukraine railway station on Independence Day
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Russian missile strike killed at least 22 people and wounded 50 others at a railway station in central Ukraine as the country marked Independence Day and the six month anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Israel urges West to reject 'bad' nuclear deal with Iran
World News // 15 hours ago
Israel urges West to reject 'bad' nuclear deal with Iran
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid urged the United States and European Union to reject a pending nuclear agreement with Iran, calling it a bad deal and a violation of standards set by President Joe Biden.
Belgium's Mack Rutherford becomes youngest to fly solo around world
World News // 17 hours ago
Belgium's Mack Rutherford becomes youngest to fly solo around world
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Belgium youth Mack Rutherford became the youngest person to fly solo around the world on Tuesday evening when the 17-year-old landed in Bulgaria, ending a 30-country, 30,000-mile trek.
Ukraine quietly marks independence, braces for attack; Boris Johnson visits Kyiv
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine quietly marks independence, braces for attack; Boris Johnson visits Kyiv
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Wednesday marked two days of significance in Ukraine -- the country's Independence Day and exactly six months to the day since Russia opened its war in the former Soviet republic.
Germany unveils fully hydrogen-powered train line
World News // 18 hours ago
Germany unveils fully hydrogen-powered train line
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Germany became the first country in the world to unveil a railway line powered entirely by hydrogen on Wednesday, marking a significant step forward for green train transportation.
Police arrest man in connection with shooting death of 9-year-old girl in England
World News // 22 hours ago
Police arrest man in connection with shooting death of 9-year-old girl in England
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- British police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl in Liverpool earlier this week, but he's likely not the person who pulled the trigger.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida mail carrier dies after attack by 5 dogs on delivery route
Florida mail carrier dies after attack by 5 dogs on delivery route
Florida data whistleblower Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
Florida data whistleblower Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
Biden unveils 3-part plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for millions
Biden unveils 3-part plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for millions
Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
DOJ releases 2019 memo advising AG Barr not to charge Trump in Russia probe
DOJ releases 2019 memo advising AG Barr not to charge Trump in Russia probe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement