Aug. 25, 2022 / 1:03 PM

Police identify second man in shooting death of 9-year-old girl in England

By Simon Druker
British police have identified a second person of interest in the fatal shooting of 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool, England, earlier this week, investigators said on Thursday morning. Photo by Merseyside Police
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- British police have identified a second man in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl in Liverpool, England, earlier this week, investigators said at a briefing Thursday morning.

Detectives have spoken to the man, who is an associate of the man considered the target in the shooting that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel, police said.

It's "unclear at this stage" if the shooter, who has not been identified, is still in the country, Detective Chief Spt. Mark Kameen told reporters on Thursday.

Detectives are exploring a "number of very positive lines of inquiry," Kameen told reporters.

"We will find him wherever he goes."

Police also said the man they've identified was likely not the person who pulled the trigger.

"I struggle to find the words to describe that individual and what they've done," Kameen told reporters.

"And the fact that having found out [a child has died], and they will know what they have done, they still do not have the conscience to come forward and give themselves up."

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot and killed inside her home in the city's Knotty Ash district Monday night. Her mother opened the front door when a scuffle between two men erupted outside. The pair burst inside and the one fired shots, unintentionally hitting and killing the 9-year-old.

Police believe the bullet was meant for 35-year-old convicted burglar Joseph Nee. The gunman shot Nee before running from the scene. Nee was taken to the hospital and will be returned to prison once released. It's not clear what the relationship is between Nee and the second suspected target.

Pratt-Korbel's mother was shot in the wrist while trying to close the door and has since been released from the hospital.

