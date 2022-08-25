Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 25, 2022 / 7:38 AM

At least 25 dead after Russian attack on Ukraine train station; more fighting in southeast

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
People gather to commemorate Ukrainian Independence Day in Prague, Czech Republic, on Wednesday. In southeastern Ukraine, a Russian rocket attack killed more than two dozen people at a train station. Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE
People gather to commemorate Ukrainian Independence Day in Prague, Czech Republic, on Wednesday. In southeastern Ukraine, a Russian rocket attack killed more than two dozen people at a train station. Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station on Ukraine's Independence Day now numbers more than two dozen and separate attacks near Kyiv and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were reported Thursday.

The attack on the train happened in Chaplyne in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday, where four trains caught fire, deputy head of the president's office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

Advertisement

The death toll is now at least 25, officials said.

The attack came on the day Ukrainians marked the 31st anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union and the six-month anniversary of the start of the war. Authorities said more than two dozen people were injured in the train attack.

RELATED Venice Film Festival to host 'Ukrainian Day' in solidarity with invaded country

Russia's defense ministry claims that the attack killed only Ukrainian military personnel. Ukrainian officials refute that claim and say that a number of civilians died, including children.

The Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk oblast was also shelled early Thursday, injuring eight people. Shelling was also reported in the Nikopol district, near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the military attacks near the power plant that are causing concern about a potential nuclear accident. Moscow has been in control of the plant.

Advertisement

A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard by a wall honoring fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on Wednesday that the Russian military killed three people at the power plant and kidnapped 26 others during their occupation of the facility.

Lubinets said the deaths came as the result of either shelling or beatings because Russian troops thought the plant workers were disclosing the movement of Russian military equipment in the region.

Oleksiy Kuleba, head of Kyiv's regional state administration, said two Russian rockets hit communities near Kyiv early Thursday. No injuries or damage were reported, but Kuleba said the areas were still being assessed.

RELATED Ukraine quietly marks independence, braces for attack; Boris Johnson visits Kyiv

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian teenager is being hailed as a hero for using a drone that helped destroy a line of Russian military equipment and discourage an attack on Kyiv.

Fifteen-year-old Andrii Pokrasa, who's known as "Drone Boy" in Ukraine, operated his drone to find and track approaching Russian military vehicles in the early weeks of the war.

"There were fuel trucks, tanks, artillery, armored personnel carriers," Pokrasa said according to ABC News. "I tracked them on a drone, they were in my picture. And then I opened the tab with the map on the drone and put a mark on it and the coordinates appeared there."

Advertisement

The teen turned over his tracking information to the Ukrainian military, which then destroyed the Russian column within minutes. Russia eventually retreated from its attack on Kyiv.

Read More

Pope Francis offers prayers to mark Ukraine Independence Day: 'War is madness'

Latest Headlines

Japan's police chief resigns over Shinzo Abe assassination
World News // 30 minutes ago
Japan's police chief resigns over Shinzo Abe assassination
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Japan's national police chief announced his resignation on Thursday, taking responsibility for failing to prevent the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last month.
Study finds pro-U.S. social media campaign targeting adversaries
World News // 11 hours ago
Study finds pro-U.S. social media campaign targeting adversaries
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have cracked down on hundreds of social media accounts designed to spread United States' narratives in the Middle East and central Asia, according to a new report.
Vote counting begins in close Angolan election
World News // 14 hours ago
Vote counting begins in close Angolan election
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Angola's ruling party could find itself out of power for the first time in nearly five decades as vote counting begins in one of the country's closest elections since a civil war two decades ago.
China declares emergency as heat, drought threaten crops, manufacturing
World News // 14 hours ago
China declares emergency as heat, drought threaten crops, manufacturing
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A heat wave in China is threatening food production in that country, as high temperatures cause parts of the massive Yangtze River to dry up and threaten crops.
Russian missile attack kills 22 at Ukraine railway station on Independence Day
World News // 14 hours ago
Russian missile attack kills 22 at Ukraine railway station on Independence Day
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Russian missile strike killed at least 22 people and wounded 50 others at a railway station in central Ukraine as the country marked Independence Day and the six month anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Israel urges West to reject 'bad' nuclear deal with Iran
World News // 16 hours ago
Israel urges West to reject 'bad' nuclear deal with Iran
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid urged the United States and European Union to reject a pending nuclear agreement with Iran, calling it a bad deal and a violation of standards set by President Joe Biden.
Belgium's Mack Rutherford becomes youngest to fly solo around world
World News // 17 hours ago
Belgium's Mack Rutherford becomes youngest to fly solo around world
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Belgium youth Mack Rutherford became the youngest person to fly solo around the world on Tuesday evening when the 17-year-old landed in Bulgaria, ending a 30-country, 30,000-mile trek.
Ukraine quietly marks independence, braces for attack; Boris Johnson visits Kyiv
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine quietly marks independence, braces for attack; Boris Johnson visits Kyiv
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Wednesday marked two days of significance in Ukraine -- the country's Independence Day and exactly six months to the day since Russia opened its war in the former Soviet republic.
Germany unveils fully hydrogen-powered train line
World News // 18 hours ago
Germany unveils fully hydrogen-powered train line
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Germany became the first country in the world to unveil a railway line powered entirely by hydrogen on Wednesday, marking a significant step forward for green train transportation.
Police arrest man in connection with shooting death of 9-year-old girl in England
World News // 22 hours ago
Police arrest man in connection with shooting death of 9-year-old girl in England
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- British police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl in Liverpool earlier this week, but he's likely not the person who pulled the trigger.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida mail carrier dies after attack by 5 dogs on delivery route
Florida mail carrier dies after attack by 5 dogs on delivery route
Florida data whistleblower Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
Florida data whistleblower Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
Biden unveils 3-part plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for millions
Biden unveils 3-part plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for millions
Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
DOJ releases 2019 memo advising AG Barr not to charge Trump in Russia probe
DOJ releases 2019 memo advising AG Barr not to charge Trump in Russia probe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement