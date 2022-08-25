Court gives former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn temporary reprieve from arrest

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- An Islamabad anti-terrorism court has given former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a temporary reprieve from arrest. Khan was charged with threatening government officials and a judge during a political rally.
The charges against Khan created political tensions after he spoke out against top police officials over the arrest of Khan's chief of staff, Shabaz Gill. Gill was arrested on charges of sedition and inciting the public against state institutions for political comments about the government he made on ARY News.