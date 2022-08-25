Breaking News
Aug. 25, 2022 / 4:10 PM

Court gives former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn temporary reprieve from arrest

By Doug Cunningham
Imran Khan (C) head of opposition political party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister talks with journalists after he gets interim bail in a terrorism case in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Thursday. Photo by Sohail Shahzad/ EPA-EFE
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- An Islamabad anti-terrorism court has given former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a temporary reprieve from arrest. Khan was charged with threatening government officials and a judge during a political rally.

The charges against Khan created political tensions after he spoke out against top police officials over the arrest of Khan's chief of staff, Shabaz Gill. Gill was arrested on charges of sedition and inciting the public against state institutions for political comments about the government he made on ARY News.

The court ruling temporarily delaying Khan's arrest before Sept. 1 is called "pre arrest bail." Before arriving in court, Kahn's lawyer alleged that the terrorism case against Khan was registered by police as an "act of revenge."

"Is this a banana republic? Is there any law here?" Khan said in as he left the court. "Those who are making these decisions, I want to tell them, you better think about what's good for our country."

Khan was forced from power in a unanimous 174-0 no-confidence vote in Parliament in April.

Speaking to reporters after the court hearing, Khan said, "Pakistan is ridiculed around the world. Shabaz Gill is tortured and when I say that I will take legal action against those police officials who are responsible, who sent him back to police despite torture, just because of saying that, I get booked under an anti-terrorism case."

Latest Headlines

Mandalay resistance group apologizes for 2 deaths due to mistaken identity
World News // 2 hours ago
Mandalay resistance group apologizes for 2 deaths due to mistaken identity
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A case of mistaken identity that led to the death of a married couple in Myanmar has led a Mandalay resistance group to issue a public apology on Wednesday.
Police identify second man in shooting death of 9-year-old girl in England
World News // 4 hours ago
Police identify second man in shooting death of 9-year-old girl in England
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- British police have identified a second man in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl in Liverpool, England, earlier this week, investigators said at a briefing Thursday.
Putin issues decree to boost Russian troop numbers by 2023
World News // 5 hours ago
Putin issues decree to boost Russian troop numbers by 2023
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- After six months of a war with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an expansion of the country's military to more than two million on Thursday.
U.S. privately responds to Iran on possible return to nuclear deal
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. privately responds to Iran on possible return to nuclear deal
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The State Department has responded to the European Union's proposed text that could help bring the United States and Iran back into the Obama-era nuclear deal.
At least 180 dead in Afghanistan after weeks of heavy rains, flash flooding
World News // 7 hours ago
At least 180 dead in Afghanistan after weeks of heavy rains, flash flooding
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- More than 180 people have died in Afghanistan due to heavy flooding over the past month that has also damaged or destroyed thousands of homes, authorities said on Thursday.
Japan's police chief resigns over Shinzo Abe assassination
World News // 9 hours ago
Japan's police chief resigns over Shinzo Abe assassination
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Japan's national police chief announced his resignation on Thursday, taking responsibility for failing to prevent the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last month.
25 dead after Russian attack on Ukraine train station; more fighting in southeast
World News // 9 hours ago
25 dead after Russian attack on Ukraine train station; more fighting in southeast
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station on Ukraine's Independence Day numbered 25 and separate attacks near Kyiv and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were reported Thursday.
Study finds pro-U.S. social media campaign targeting adversaries
World News // 20 hours ago
Study finds pro-U.S. social media campaign targeting adversaries
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have cracked down on hundreds of social media accounts designed to spread United States' narratives in the Middle East and central Asia, according to a new report.
Vote counting begins in close Angolan election
World News // 22 hours ago
Vote counting begins in close Angolan election
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Angola's ruling party could find itself out of power for the first time in nearly five decades as vote counting begins in one of the country's closest elections since a civil war two decades ago.
China declares emergency as heat, drought threaten crops, manufacturing
World News // 23 hours ago
China declares emergency as heat, drought threaten crops, manufacturing
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A heat wave in China is threatening food production in that country, as high temperatures cause parts of the massive Yangtze River to dry up and threaten crops.
