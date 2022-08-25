Court gives former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn temporary reprieve from arrest

Imran Khan (C) head of opposition political party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister talks with journalists after he gets interim bail in a terrorism case in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Thursday. Photo by Sohail Shahzad/ EPA-EFE

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- An Islamabad anti-terrorism court has given former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a temporary reprieve from arrest. Khan was charged with threatening government officials and a judge during a political rally. The charges against Khan created political tensions after he spoke out against top police officials over the arrest of Khan's chief of staff, Shabaz Gill. Gill was arrested on charges of sedition and inciting the public against state institutions for political comments about the government he made on ARY News. Advertisement

The court ruling temporarily delaying Khan's arrest before Sept. 1 is called "pre arrest bail." Before arriving in court, Kahn's lawyer alleged that the terrorism case against Khan was registered by police as an "act of revenge."

"Is this a banana republic? Is there any law here?" Khan said in as he left the court. "Those who are making these decisions, I want to tell them, you better think about what's good for our country."

Khan was forced from power in a unanimous 174-0 no-confidence vote in Parliament in April.

Speaking to reporters after the court hearing, Khan said, "Pakistan is ridiculed around the world. Shabaz Gill is tortured and when I say that I will take legal action against those police officials who are responsible, who sent him back to police despite torture, just because of saying that, I get booked under an anti-terrorism case."

