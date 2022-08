A case of mistaken identity that led to the death of a married couple in Myanmar and drew a Mandalay resistance group to issue a public apology on Wednesday. File Photo by Brian A Jackson/Shutterstock

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A case of mistaken identity that led to the death of a married couple in Myanmar has led a Mandalay resistance group to issue a public apology on Wednesday. Tiger Force Mandalay took responsibility for the shooting death of Ko Sithu Ko Ko and his wife Ma Hnin Wai Hlaing after they dropped their daughter off at school on Tuesday morning. The resistance group had wanted to kill Police Maj. Soe Ko Ko of the Mandalay Criminal Investigation Department. Advertisement

TFM admitted that its scout team erred in confirming the identity of their target after residents complained that Ko Sithu Ko Ko had no connections with the police.

"It was the unintentional mistake of Tiger Force Mandalay's scout team," TFM said, according to Myanmar Now.

"We apologize deeply to the victims' families. This has nothing to do with any other revolutionary group and we vow to take full accountability for the incident at a future time," the group said.

The deaths comes two days after a family was killed by a different resistance group in Saw Township in the Magwe Region on Sunday.

Unrest has been common in Myanmar since coming under military rule in a coup in 2021.

Advertisement

Resistance groups have warned businesses to stop selling beer because the money from the sales finances the ruling junta.