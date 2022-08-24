Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 24, 2022 / 7:35 AM

Ukraine quietly marks Independence Day as forces brace for possible Russian attack

"The darkness that drives autocracy is no match for the flame of liberty that lights the souls of free people everywhere," U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
A woman holds a Ukrainian flag on Wednesday near a captured Russian armored military vehicle in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainians on Wednesday marked the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union. Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE
A woman holds a Ukrainian flag on Wednesday near a captured Russian armored military vehicle in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainians on Wednesday marked the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union. Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Wednesday marked two days of significance in Ukraine -- the country's Independence Day and exactly six months to the day since Russia opened its war in the former Soviet republic.

Ukrainian officials and other leaders have expressed concern about heightened Russian attacks this week, given Ukraine's day of independence on Wednesday, and Ukrainian forces have stepped up readiness to face whatever might come.

Advertisement

In the six months since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, about 5,600 civilians in Ukraine have been killed, according to U.N. figures. Almost another 8,000 have been injured. UNICEF says that almost 1,000 children have been killed or injured since the start of the war on Feb. 24.

Many Ukrainians were keeping a low profile on Wednesday as they braced for a possibly upscaled Russian attack.

RELATED Ukrainian diplomat: Reform impossible with Russia on U.N. Security Council

Officials set curfews and banned mass gatherings for Independence Day, fearing those could be targets. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine has been "reborn" over the last six months.

Advertisement

Ukraine declared its independence from the collapsed Soviet Union on Aug. 24, 1991, and drafted its current constitution five years later. Almost 80% of the country's population identifies as Ukrainian -- while about 17% identify as Russian.

A Ukrainian flag is seen on Maidan Nezhalezhnosti Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 13. On Wednesday, the country celebrated its 31st anniversary since declaring independence from the Soviet Union. File Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE

Zelensky has vowed to "liberate" all of Ukraine's territories that are occupied by Russia without "any concession or compromise."

RELATED First Russian superyacht auctioned in wake of Ukraine invasion

"We don't care what army you have, we only care about our land. We will fight for it until the end," he said according to CNN.

"Every new day is a new reason not to give up," he added, according to The New York Times. "Because, having gone through so much, we have no right not to reach the end. What is the end of the war for us? We used to say, 'Peace.' Now we say, 'Victory.'"

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, said the country's freedom rests on the willingness of citizens to fight against Russian aggression.

RELATED Ukraine ambassador says Russia not taking nuclear safety issue seriously

"Independence is possible only when there are people ready to fight for it," he said according to CNN. "Independence is a responsibility that rests on your shoulders. You lead into battle and you know that not everyone will return from it."

Advertisement

Britain's defense ministry said on Wednesday that Russia's offensive moves in the Donbas have made only minimal progress recently. It also noted that Russian forces were believed to be preparing for a major Ukrainian counterattack.

"Operationally, Russia is suffering from shortages of munitions, vehicles and personnel," the ministry said in a tweet. "Morale is poor in many parts of its military and its army is significantly degraded. Its diplomatic power has been diminished and its long-term economic outlook is bleak."

Russia has struggled at times to protect the leaders it's put into place in Ukrainian territories it now occupies. On Tuesday, the Moscow-installed leader of the town of Mykhailivka Ivan Sushko was killed in a car bomb explosion.

Mykhailivka is located in southeastern Ukraine in the contested Zaporizhzhia region, where Europe's largest nuclear power plant is located. For several days, leaders and experts have been concerned about the plant's safety given the Russian fighting nearby.

U.S. President Joe Biden offered congratulations for Ukrainian independence and said the United States "is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty." Biden also said about $3 billion in new U.S. aid has been authorized for Ukraine.

Advertisement

"On behalf of all Americans, I congratulate the people of Ukraine on their Independence Day," Biden said in a statement Wednesday. "Over the past six months, Ukrainians have inspired the world with their extraordinary courage and dedication to freedom."

"I know this independence day is bittersweet for many Ukrainians as thousands have been killed or wounded," he added. "But six months of relentless attacks have only strengthened Ukrainians' pride in themselves, in their country, and in their thirty-one years of independence.

"Today and every day, we stand with the Ukrainian people to proclaim that the darkness that drives autocracy is no match for the flame of liberty that lights the souls of free people everywhere."

Latest Headlines

Sending information into North Korea is vital, Seoul's new human rights envoy says
World News // 12 minutes ago
Sending information into North Korea is vital, Seoul's new human rights envoy says
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sending information from the outside world into the secretive North Korean state is vital, Seoul's new envoy for human rights said Wednesday, even as Pyongyang has angrily condemned such efforts.
U.S. military conducts airstrikes targeting Iran-backed groups in Syria
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. military conducts airstrikes targeting Iran-backed groups in Syria
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. military said it conducted retaliatory airstrikes in Syria targeting Iran-linked groups accused of attacking a U.S. base earlier this month.
First Russian superyacht auctioned in wake of Ukraine invasion
World News // 13 hours ago
First Russian superyacht auctioned in wake of Ukraine invasion
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The first luxury superyacht, seized in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is up for auction. The 236-foot-long yacht was owned by sanctioned Russian steel billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky.
Ukraine ambassador says Russia not taking nuclear safety issue seriously
World News // 14 hours ago
Ukraine ambassador says Russia not taking nuclear safety issue seriously
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Ukraine's representative to the United Nations Security Council warned during a council meeting Tuesday that Russia is not taking the issue of nuclear safety seriously.
U.N. warns of catastrophic water shortage
World News // 14 hours ago
U.N. warns of catastrophic water shortage
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The U.N. Children's Fund, also known as UNICEF, warned Tuesday that children in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel region could die in devastating numbers as many facing water insecurity.
Finland PM Sanna Marin apologizes for 'inappropriate' party photo
World News // 17 hours ago
Finland PM Sanna Marin apologizes for 'inappropriate' party photo
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin apologized on Tuesday for an "inappropriate" photo that was taken by her friends and posted on social media this week.
British police hunt for gunman who shot into Liverpool home, killed young girl
World News // 19 hours ago
British police hunt for gunman who shot into Liverpool home, killed young girl
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- British authorities have launched a manhunt for a gunman who brazenly opened fire into a family's home in Liverpool, killing a young girl, as he was chasing another man who sought refuge in the home.
9 rescued after luxury yacht sinks off coast of Italy
World News // 21 hours ago
9 rescued after luxury yacht sinks off coast of Italy
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Nine passengers and crew aboard a luxury yacht were rescued Monday after the 131-foot vessel sank off the southern Italian coast.
Samsung, LG top worldwide TV sales in 1st half of 2022
World News // 21 hours ago
Samsung, LG top worldwide TV sales in 1st half of 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (UPI) -- South Korea's Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics took the top two spots in the first half of this year in the race for global TV market dominance, London-based consultancy Omnia said Tuesday.
Ex-Malaysia PM Najib Razak goes to prison after top court upholds corruption conviction
World News // 22 hours ago
Ex-Malaysia PM Najib Razak goes to prison after top court upholds corruption conviction
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak began his prison sentence on Tuesday after he exhausted his final appeal and the top court affirmed his punishment for stealing money from the country's 1MDB fund.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

9 rescued after luxury yacht sinks off coast of Italy
9 rescued after luxury yacht sinks off coast of Italy
Finland PM Sanna Marin apologizes for 'inappropriate' party photo
Finland PM Sanna Marin apologizes for 'inappropriate' party photo
U.S. airwoman faces charges for crash that killed teenage boy
U.S. airwoman faces charges for crash that killed teenage boy
Americans urged to leave Ukraine as danger expected for Independence Day
Americans urged to leave Ukraine as danger expected for Independence Day
Colorado Republican turns Democrat over GOP's support for Trump, Jan. 6 attack
Colorado Republican turns Democrat over GOP's support for Trump, Jan. 6 attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement