World News
Aug. 24, 2022 / 4:19 AM

U.S. military conducts airstrikes targeting Iran-backed groups in Syria

By Darryl Coote
President Joe Biden directed the U.S. military to conduct airstrikes in Syria in response to a drone attack earlier this month targeting a U.S. garrison in the Middle Eastern country. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
President Joe Biden directed the U.S. military to conduct airstrikes in Syria in response to a drone attack earlier this month targeting a U.S. garrison in the Middle Eastern country. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. military said it conducted retaliatory airstrikes in Syria targeting Iran-backed groups accused of attacking a U.S. base earlier this month.

U.S. Central Command Communication Director Col. Joe Buccino said the airstrikes, which were conducted early Wednesday local time, targeted infrastructure facilities in Deir ez Zor in eastern Syria that were used by groups affiliated with Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

"Today's strikes were necessary to protect and defend U.S. personnel," Buccino said in a statement, describing the airstrikes as "proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties."

Buccino did not specify the groups or type of infrastructure targeted but said the airstrikes were at the direction of President Joe Biden to protect U.S. personnel from attacks by Iran-back groups.

RELATED Ukrainian diplomat: Reform impossible with Russia on U.N. Security Council

The airstrike follows three drones attempting to penetrate the al-Tanf Garrison near Syria's border with Iraq on Aug. 15.

Officials said the attack was intercepted by Operation Inherent Resolve forces and was unsuccessful, resulting in zero casualties.

"Such attacks put the lives of innocent Syrian civilians at risk and undermine the significant efforts by our partner forces to maintain the lasting defeat of ISIS," Maj. Gen. John Brennan, the commander of Combined Joint Task Force -- Operation Inherent Resolve, said in a statement condemning the Aug. 15 attack.

"Coalition personnel retain the right to self-defense, and we will take appropriate measures to protect our forces."

On Tuesday, Buccino reiterated that the United States will continue to take actions to protect and defend Americas.

RELATED Iran says U.S. moving too slowly in possible return to 2015 nuclear deal

"The United States does not seek conflict," he said.

Defiant Taiwan says it has 'resolve' to stand up to China on battle anniversary

First Russian superyacht auctioned in wake of Ukraine invasion
World News // 9 hours ago
First Russian superyacht auctioned in wake of Ukraine invasion
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The first luxury superyacht, seized in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is up for auction. The 236-foot-long yacht was owned by sanctioned Russian steel billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky.
Ukraine ambassador says Russia not taking nuclear safety issue seriously
World News // 11 hours ago
Ukraine ambassador says Russia not taking nuclear safety issue seriously
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Ukraine's representative to the United Nations Security Council warned during a council meeting Tuesday that Russia is not taking the issue of nuclear safety seriously.
U.N. warns of catastrophic water shortage
World News // 11 hours ago
U.N. warns of catastrophic water shortage
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The U.N. Children's Fund, also known as UNICEF, warned Tuesday that children in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel region could die in devastating numbers as many facing water insecurity.
Finland PM Sanna Marin apologizes for 'inappropriate' party photo
World News // 14 hours ago
Finland PM Sanna Marin apologizes for 'inappropriate' party photo
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin apologized on Tuesday for an "inappropriate" photo that was taken by her friends and posted on social media this week.
British police hunt for gunman who shot into Liverpool home, killed young girl
World News // 16 hours ago
British police hunt for gunman who shot into Liverpool home, killed young girl
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- British authorities have launched a manhunt for a gunman who brazenly opened fire into a family's home in Liverpool, killing a young girl, as he was chasing another man who sought refuge in the home.
9 rescued after luxury yacht sinks off coast of Italy
World News // 17 hours ago
9 rescued after luxury yacht sinks off coast of Italy
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Nine passengers and crew aboard a luxury yacht were rescued Monday after the 131-foot vessel sank off the southern Italian coast.
Samsung, LG top worldwide TV sales in 1st half of 2022
World News // 18 hours ago
Samsung, LG top worldwide TV sales in 1st half of 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (UPI) -- South Korea's Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics took the top two spots in the first half of this year in the race for global TV market dominance, London-based consultancy Omnia said Tuesday.
Ex-Malaysia PM Najib Razak goes to prison after top court upholds corruption conviction
World News // 19 hours ago
Ex-Malaysia PM Najib Razak goes to prison after top court upholds corruption conviction
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak began his prison sentence on Tuesday after he exhausted his final appeal and the top court affirmed his punishment for stealing money from the country's 1MDB fund.
U.S. airwoman faces charges for crash that killed teenage boy
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. airwoman faces charges for crash that killed teenage boy
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A member of the U.S. Air Force is facing criminal charges in Italy after authorities there said that she struck and killed a teenage boy with her vehicle while she was impaired.
Americans urged to leave Ukraine as danger expected for Independence Day
World News // 20 hours ago
Americans urged to leave Ukraine as danger expected for Independence Day
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department is urging all Americans in Ukraine to leave amid expectations that Russia's military might carry out particularly dangerous attacks this week to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.
