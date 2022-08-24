Trending
Aug. 24, 2022 / 5:45 PM

China declares emergency as heat, drought threaten crops, manufacturing

By Simon Druker
A record-breaking drought has caused parts of the Yangtze River to dry up, affecting hydropower, shipping routes, and drinking water supplies. Photo by European Space Agency
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A heat wave in China is threatening food production in that country, as high temperatures cause parts of the massive Yangtze River to dry up and threaten crops.

The heat wave entered its 73rd day Wednesday, as the Chinese government issued its first drought emergency of the year. China's previous heat wave record was 62 days in 2013.

Chinese authorities issued a national yellow alert last Thursday, as temperatures eclipsed 104 degrees F in dozens of cities.

Temperatures also are putting pressure on the country's power grid. China's Sichaun Province has received 51% less precipitation than normal this summer in addition to the excessive heat. The province has a population of 94 million people.

Hot and dry conditions have contributed to the spread of wildfires across the country over the past week. The city of Chongqing, along the Yangtze, saw a low of 95 degrees F some days, a record daily minimum for August. More than 60 rivers in the same region have dried up, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Rainfall in the Yangtze River basin has declined by roughly 45% compared to the recent yearly average, according to the country's Ministry of Water Resources.

Images captured by the European Space Agency's Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission show a dramatic comparison of Yangtze and Jialing river levels, near Chongqing, over the last three years.

China counts on hydroelectricity for about 15% of its total energy needs. Shrinking water levels have put a strain on production capabilities amid rising demand.

Hydropower output fell below half its normal level in SIchuan earlier in the week, prompting the 67 coal-fired power plants in the province to generate as much power as possible as part of an emergency response, according to Chinese officials.

Aside from agriculture production, the increasing power demands are also negatively impacting the manufacturing industry.

Companies including Toyota, Volkswagen, Intel, Tesla and Apple have been forced to reduce production at their operations in Sichaun to ration electricity, Grist reported on Tuesday.

Vote counting begins in close Angolan election
World News // 12 minutes ago
Vote counting begins in close Angolan election
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Angola's ruling party could find itself out of power for the first time in nearly five decades as vote counting begins in one of the country's closest elections since a civil war two decades ago.
Russian missile attack kills 22 at Ukraine railway station on Independence Day
World News // 44 minutes ago
Russian missile attack kills 22 at Ukraine railway station on Independence Day
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Russian missile strike killed at least 22 people and wounded 50 others at a railway station in central Ukraine as the country marked Independence Day and the six month anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Israel urges West to reject 'bad' nuclear deal with Iran
World News // 2 hours ago
Israel urges West to reject 'bad' nuclear deal with Iran
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid urged the United States and European Union to reject a pending nuclear agreement with Iran, calling it a bad deal and a violation of standards set by President Joe Biden.
Belgium's Mack Rutherford becomes youngest to fly solo around world
World News // 4 hours ago
Belgium's Mack Rutherford becomes youngest to fly solo around world
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Belgium youth Mack Rutherford became the youngest person to fly solo around the world on Tuesday evening when the 17-year-old landed in Bulgaria, ending a 30-country, 30,000-mile trek.
Ukraine quietly marks independence, braces for attack; Boris Johnson visits Kyiv
World News // 10 hours ago
Ukraine quietly marks independence, braces for attack; Boris Johnson visits Kyiv
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Wednesday marked two days of significance in Ukraine -- the country's Independence Day and exactly six months to the day since Russia opened its war in the former Soviet republic.
Germany unveils fully hydrogen-powered train line
World News // 4 hours ago
Germany unveils fully hydrogen-powered train line
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Germany became the first country in the world to unveil a railway line powered entirely by hydrogen on Wednesday, marking a significant step forward for green train transportation.
Police arrest man in connection with shooting death of 9-year-old girl in England
World News // 8 hours ago
Police arrest man in connection with shooting death of 9-year-old girl in England
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- British police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl in Liverpool earlier this week, but he's likely not the person who pulled the trigger.
Pope Francis offers prayers to mark Ukraine Independence Day: 'War is madness'
World News // 9 hours ago
Pope Francis offers prayers to mark Ukraine Independence Day: 'War is madness'
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- During his General Audience on Wednesday, Pope Francis marked Ukrainian Independence Day by denouncing Russia's ongoing war as "madness" and calling on Moscow to end the fighting.
Vietnam declares that LGBTQ+ 'not an illness,' ends conversion therapy
World News // 9 hours ago
Vietnam declares that LGBTQ+ 'not an illness,' ends conversion therapy
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- In a major victory for LGBTQ+ rights, Vietnam has said that being gay, transgender, bi- or homosexual is "not an illness" and ordered medical providers to end controversial practices like "conversion therapy."
Sending information into North Korea is vital, Seoul's new human rights envoy says
World News // 10 hours ago
Sending information into North Korea is vital, Seoul's new human rights envoy says
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sending information from the outside world into the secretive North Korean state is vital, Seoul's new envoy for human rights said Wednesday, even as Pyongyang has angrily condemned such efforts.
