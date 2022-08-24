Belgium's Mack Rutherford becomes youngest to fly solo around world

British-Belgian teenage pilot Mack Rutherford, 17, reacts after landing at Buzet Aeroclub with his Shark ultralight aircraft, in Pont-a-Celles, Belgium, on Tuesday. Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Belgium youth Mack Rutherford became the youngest person to fly solo around the world on Tuesday evening when the 17-year-old landed in Bulgaria, ending a 30-country, 30,000-mile trek. Rutherford flew his small Shark Aero ultralight aircraft into the Sofia West Airport. Advertisement

Rutherford, who is described as Bulgarian and British, flew from Bulgaria to Italy, Greece and northern Africa. He continued passed Kenya to the Middle East, China, Japan and Alaska.

Once in North America, he flew down to Mexico and then back up to Canada and Greenland before crossing the Atlantic Ocean to Scotland and returning to Bulgaria.

"I want to use the opportunity to meet young people on my route who do incredible things, making a difference to their communities or even to the world," Rutherford said on his website. "Often few people know about them. Together we can show that young people make a difference."

One unique quirk about the trip was that followers were able to follow his trip online on his website, taking fans along for the ride.

Rutherford is not the only record holder in the family. His sister, Zara, had held the record for the youngest person to fly around the world solo at 19 and is still the young woman ever to fly around the world in an ultralight plane in January.

"While he was flying, I constantly tried to keep in touch and help him," Zara Rutherford told The Guardian. "Our parents called him every day, and I joined in those conversations. I gave him advice on the route, on the flight, so that I could be useful to him."