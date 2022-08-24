Trending
Aug. 24, 2022 / 2:24 PM

Belgium's Mack Rutherford becomes youngest to fly solo around world

By Clyde Hughes
British-Belgian teenage pilot Mack Rutherford, 17, reacts after landing at Buzet Aeroclub with his Shark ultralight aircraft, in Pont-a-Celles, Belgium, on Tuesday. Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Belgium youth Mack Rutherford became the youngest person to fly solo around the world on Tuesday evening when the 17-year-old landed in Bulgaria, ending a 30-country, 30,000-mile trek.

Rutherford flew his small Shark Aero ultralight aircraft into the Sofia West Airport.

Rutherford, who is described as Bulgarian and British, flew from Bulgaria to Italy, Greece and northern Africa. He continued passed Kenya to the Middle East, China, Japan and Alaska.

Once in North America, he flew down to Mexico and then back up to Canada and Greenland before crossing the Atlantic Ocean to Scotland and returning to Bulgaria.

"I want to use the opportunity to meet young people on my route who do incredible things, making a difference to their communities or even to the world," Rutherford said on his website. "Often few people know about them. Together we can show that young people make a difference."

One unique quirk about the trip was that followers were able to follow his trip online on his website, taking fans along for the ride.

Rutherford is not the only record holder in the family. His sister, Zara, had held the record for the youngest person to fly around the world solo at 19 and is still the young woman ever to fly around the world in an ultralight plane in January.

"While he was flying, I constantly tried to keep in touch and help him," Zara Rutherford told The Guardian. "Our parents called him every day, and I joined in those conversations. I gave him advice on the route, on the flight, so that I could be useful to him."

Latest Headlines

Ukraine quietly marks independence, braces for attack; Boris Johnson visits Kyiv
World News // 7 hours ago
Ukraine quietly marks independence, braces for attack; Boris Johnson visits Kyiv
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Wednesday marked two days of significance in Ukraine -- the country's Independence Day and exactly six months to the day since Russia opened its war in the former Soviet republic.
Germany unveils fully hydrogen-powered train line
World News // 1 hour ago
Germany unveils fully hydrogen-powered train line
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Germany became the first country in the world to unveil a railway line powered entirely by hydrogen on Wednesday, marking a significant step forward for green train transportation.
Police arrest man in connection with shooting death of 9-year-old girl in England
World News // 5 hours ago
Police arrest man in connection with shooting death of 9-year-old girl in England
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- British police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl in Liverpool earlier this week, but he's likely not the person who pulled the trigger.
Pope Francis offers prayers to mark Ukraine Independence Day: 'War is madness'
World News // 6 hours ago
Pope Francis offers prayers to mark Ukraine Independence Day: 'War is madness'
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- During his General Audience on Wednesday, Pope Francis marked Ukrainian Independence Day by denouncing Russia's ongoing war as "madness" and calling on Moscow to end the fighting.
Vietnam declares that LGBTQ+ 'not an illness,' ends conversion therapy
World News // 6 hours ago
Vietnam declares that LGBTQ+ 'not an illness,' ends conversion therapy
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- In a major victory for LGBTQ+ rights, Vietnam has said that being gay, transgender, bi- or homosexual is "not an illness" and ordered medical providers to end controversial practices like "conversion therapy."
Sending information into North Korea is vital, Seoul's new human rights envoy says
World News // 7 hours ago
Sending information into North Korea is vital, Seoul's new human rights envoy says
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sending information from the outside world into the secretive North Korean state is vital, Seoul's new envoy for human rights said Wednesday, even as Pyongyang has angrily condemned such efforts.
U.S. military conducts airstrikes targeting Iran-backed groups in Syria
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S. military conducts airstrikes targeting Iran-backed groups in Syria
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. military said it conducted retaliatory airstrikes in Syria targeting Iran-linked groups accused of attacking a U.S. base earlier this month.
First Russian superyacht auctioned in wake of Ukraine invasion
World News // 20 hours ago
First Russian superyacht auctioned in wake of Ukraine invasion
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The first luxury superyacht, seized in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is up for auction. The 236-foot-long yacht was owned by sanctioned Russian steel billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky.
Ukraine ambassador says Russia not taking nuclear safety issue seriously
World News // 22 hours ago
Ukraine ambassador says Russia not taking nuclear safety issue seriously
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Ukraine's representative to the United Nations Security Council warned during a council meeting Tuesday that Russia is not taking the issue of nuclear safety seriously.
U.N. warns of catastrophic water shortage
World News // 22 hours ago
U.N. warns of catastrophic water shortage
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The U.N. Children's Fund, also known as UNICEF, warned Tuesday that children in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel region could die in devastating numbers as many facing water insecurity.
