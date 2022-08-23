Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 23, 2022 / 12:11 PM

British police hunt for gunman who shot into Liverpool home, killed young girl

By Matt Bernardini

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- British authorities have launched a manhunt for a gunman who brazenly opened fire into a family's home in Liverpool, killing a young girl, as he was chasing another man who sought refuge in the home.

Police said the shooting occurred Monday night in the Merseyside section of Liverpool, which is located about 170 miles northwest of London.

Advertisement

The family told police that the man who was being chased forced his way into their home. Moments later, the gunman arrived and began shooting.

Authorities said that 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was preparing for bed, was hit by the gunfire and later died at a Liverpool hospital.

RELATED Britain launches pilot monkeypox vaccine plan to stretch available doses

"I know that the murder of Olivia has rocked our communities, who are quite rightly upset and outraged that such an abhorrent crime has occurred here on the streets of Merseyside," Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said according to Sky News.

"This is a shocking and appalling attack which will reverberate around our communities."

Police said Olivia's mother had opened the door to her home after she heard gunfire in the street. That's when the 35-year-old man who was being chased forced his way inside.

Advertisement

The woman was shot in the wrist while trying to close to door on the shooter. The first man into the house was also shot several times.

It wasn't immediately known why the gunman was chasing the other man, but police said the girl's family did not know the shooter.

"We need to find all who were responsible for this," Kennedy added. "Not just the gunman. We need to find out who supplied the weapon and who arranged this terrible incident."

Authorities did not initially identify the gunman on Tuesday.

Read More

London police arrest suspect in stabbing death of 'much-loved' 87-year-old man

Latest Headlines

9 rescued after luxury yacht sinks off coast of Italy
World News // 2 hours ago
9 rescued after luxury yacht sinks off coast of Italy
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Nine passengers and crew aboard a luxury yacht were rescued Monday after the 131-foot vessel sank off the southern Italian coast.
Samsung, LG top worldwide TV sales in 1st half of 2022
World News // 3 hours ago
Samsung, LG top worldwide TV sales in 1st half of 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (UPI) -- South Korea's Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics took the top two spots in the first half of this year in the race for global TV market dominance, London-based consultancy Omnia said Tuesday.
Ex-Malaysia PM Najib Razak goes to prison after top court upholds corruption conviction
World News // 4 hours ago
Ex-Malaysia PM Najib Razak goes to prison after top court upholds corruption conviction
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak began his prison sentence on Tuesday after he exhausted his final appeal and the top court affirmed his punishment for stealing money from the country's 1MDB fund.
U.S. airwoman faces charges for crash that killed teenage boy
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. airwoman faces charges for crash that killed teenage boy
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A member of the U.S. Air Force is facing criminal charges in Italy after authorities there said that she struck and killed a teenage boy with her vehicle while she was impaired.
Americans urged to leave Ukraine as danger expected for Independence Day
World News // 5 hours ago
Americans urged to leave Ukraine as danger expected for Independence Day
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department is urging all Americans in Ukraine to leave amid expectations that Russia's military might carry out particularly dangerous attacks this week to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.
Australia to investigate ex-PM Scott Morrison's secret self-appointments
World News // 7 hours ago
Australia to investigate ex-PM Scott Morrison's secret self-appointments
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday an inquiry will be launched into his predecessor, Scott Morrison, for secretly appointing himself to multiple ministries while at the country's helm.
Defiant Taiwan says it has 'resolve' to stand up to China on battle anniversary
World News // 8 hours ago
Defiant Taiwan says it has 'resolve' to stand up to China on battle anniversary
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Taiwan will defend itself against authoritarian threats from China as it did during an attack more than six decades ago, President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting delegation of former U.S. officials Tuesday.
Britain launches pilot monkeypox vaccine plan to stretch available doses
World News // 14 hours ago
Britain launches pilot monkeypox vaccine plan to stretch available doses
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday announced the launch of a pilot monkeypox vaccination program that aims to increase the number of doses available from existing supplies five-fold.
Zelensky warns of 'particularly cruel' attacks ahead of Ukraine Independence Day
World News // 21 hours ago
Zelensky warns of 'particularly cruel' attacks ahead of Ukraine Independence Day
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is warning of "particularly cruel" attacks by Russia as the country marks Independence Day on Wednesday. Several cities are banning celebrations and ordering curfews.
Claude Salhani, former UPI photographer in Beirut, dies at 70
World News // 22 hours ago
Claude Salhani, former UPI photographer in Beirut, dies at 70
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Claude Salhani, a former photographer, writer and editor with United Press International who covered Lebanon's civil war and many other turbulent events in the Middle East, has died at age 70.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

9 rescued after luxury yacht sinks off coast of Italy
9 rescued after luxury yacht sinks off coast of Italy
Prince William, Kate Middleton announce new school for children in Windsor
Prince William, Kate Middleton announce new school for children in Windsor
Record share of Americans say they're 'suffering' amid inflation, political division, survey says
Record share of Americans say they're 'suffering' amid inflation, political division, survey says
U.S. airwoman faces charges for crash that killed teenage boy
U.S. airwoman faces charges for crash that killed teenage boy
Americans urged to leave Ukraine as danger expected for Independence Day
Americans urged to leave Ukraine as danger expected for Independence Day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement