A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle takes off from Aviano Air Base in Italy. An airwoman at the base is facing criminal charges for a vehicle crash that killed a 15-year-old boy last weekend. File Photo by Senior Airman Mitch Fuqua/U.S. Air Force/UPI

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A member of the U.S. Air Force is facing criminal charges in Italy after authorities there said that she struck and killed a teenage boy with her vehicle while she was impaired. The servicewoman, Julia Bravo, was involved in the crash in northern Pordenone on Sunday that killed 15-year-old Giovanni Zanier. Advertisement

Italian authorities said Bravo had a blood-alcohol level that was four times the legal limit in Italy.

Bravo, 20, is stationed at the Aviano Air Force Base near Pordenone and is currently under house arrest.

The boy's mother said that Bravo should be held accountable by the Italian justice system and not simply turned over to the United States for trial.

"That woman must be tried in Italy and serve her full term," Barbara Scandella said, according to ANSA.

Pordenone prosecutor Raffaele Tito said the Italian justice ministry can ask that Bravo be tried in Italy. U.S. officials could invoke jurisdiction based on an Italian-U.S. military treaty that would allow the Pentagon to prosecute.

"We can confirm there was a vehicle incident involving an Airman from Aviano Air Base," the U.S. Air Force said according to ABC News. "The Air Force is cooperating with local authorities on the investigation."